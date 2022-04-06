Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (AKA MC Oluomo) has been sacked by the National Administrative Council (NAC) of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, NAC also dissolved the Lagos state council of the union on Wednesday, April 6.

The decision of the council which is in line with the provision of its constitution is contained in a statement signed by its president, Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa, and general secretary, Alhaji Kabiru Ado Ya’u.

According to the national body, the decision was taken following Akinsanya's failure to show remorse over his actions.

The statement seen by New Telegraph partly read:

“In view of the fact that nature abhors vacuum, the state secretary of the union, Comrade Seyi Bankole, is hereby directed to take over the running of the affairs of Lagos State council pending the constitution of a caretaker committee after consultation with relevant authorities.

“The National Administrative Council, during its meeting of March 15, 2022, graciously passed a resolution to grant pardon to the suspended state chairman if he showed remorse and tender unreserved apology to the union. However, up till this moment the suspended chairman has bluntly refused to do so, hence, the decision to take action against the Lagos State Administrative Council by dissolving same."

