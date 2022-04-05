Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Nigeria's minister of transportation has been described as a man who can change the fortunes of Nigeria

An associate of the minister, Dr. Uche Igwe made the statement while speaking on the rumoured presidential ambition of the minister

Igwe, a senior political economy analyst at the prestigious London School of Economics and Political Science says Amaechi will end insecurity in the country

FCT, Abuja - A political risk analyst, Dr. Uche Igwe has stated that the minister of transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi will stabilise Nigeria if elected as the president of the country.

Amaechi, a former governor of Rivers state is rumoured to be interested in contesting for the presidency in 2023, but he is yet to announce his intention.

Dr Igwe says he can vouch for Amaechi to stabilise Nigeria if elected in 2023. Photo credit: Nur Photo

Source: Getty Images

Dr. Igwe, a member of the Ohaneze Ndigbo think tank on 2023 Igbo presidency, was speaking in an interview on Skytrend TV on Monday, April 4 monitored by Legit.ng.

Responding to insinuations in some quarters that Amaechi is arrogant, Dr. Igwe said:

“He is someone I believe is highly misunderstood. He is a compassionate person who is very impatient with mediocrity.

“So, sometimes he will have to respond as though he is arrogant, but when you look, you'll see a very compassionate, respectable individual who respects his elders, his associates, and even his friends.”

Speaking on the comments made by Amaechi two years ago that he doesn't like money, Dr Igwe said:

“The statement was taken out of context. This is someone, all through I have known him, you cannot hear that somebody gave him a kickback.

“In Port Harcourt for instance, I remember a firm that he awarded billions of contracts to offered him N1 billion as a kickback. And when they came to him, I was very shocked that he rejected the money and instead ask them to go and construct more roads.

“Indeed very many people who consider him arrogant are contractors who think that by offering money, you can bend him. So, if it is in that context if you say he is arrogant towards those who want to use money to bend him, then yes, that is who he is.

“But, in truth, he is someone you cannot buy with money and in that sense, he doesn't consider his relationship based on money.”

Dr. Igwe also made comments concerning the rumoured presidential aspiration of Amaechi saying:

“Chibuike Amaechi is eminently qualified to be the president of Nigeria. He has been Speaker for eight years, and governor for eight years. He is a minister currently.

“During his spell as a governor, he revolutionized Rivers state. From security to the thousands of scholarships he awarded to Rivers state indigenes all over the world, the brand new Greater Port Harcourt city, free health to the 10,200 teachers he employed in one day.

“During his time as governor, Rivers state was stable. All the things you hear these days, you never heard about them. The security situation was such that many companies that relocated to Lagos during the militancy days had to return under him.

“He is a man of rule of law, he is a man that I believe if he becomes president of Nigeria, he will stabilise the country, and this insecurity we hear these days will be a thing of the past. So if he decides to run for the highest office in the land, he will have my support.”

2023: Chibuike Amaechi’ll represent Igbo, says Eze Madumere

In a related development, a former deputy governor of Imo state, Eze Madumere, on Tuesday, February 15 described Amaechi as an Igbo man.

Madumere also said Amaechi is qualified to represent the southeast zone in the struggle for the actualization of the Nigeria presidency of Igbo extraction come 2023.

He disclosed this in Owerri, the Imo state capital while reacting to questions of whether Amaechi should be seen as an Igbo man come 2023 elections.

2023: We saved N2 billion to sponsor Amaechi’s presidential campaign - Group

In the same vein, a group known as Bridge Builders Initiative For Green Nigeria (BBIGN), has announced that its members have saved N2 billion to sponsor the presidential campaign of Amaechi in 2023.

The group also issued a 21-day ultimatum to the minister of transportation to declare his interest in the 2023 presidential election.

The pro-APC group further instituted a competition among Nigerians, saying anyone who successfully convinces Amaechi to join the presidential race will get a reward of N10 million.

