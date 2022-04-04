The Peoples Democratic Party in Anambra yet again suffers another setback ahead of the 2023 general elections

Attempts to stage the PDP state congress in Anambra are said to be stalling following a series of a legal battle

Party stalwarts in the state have urged the national chairman of the party to wade into the situation as soon as possible

The Leadership newspaper reports that the continuous crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party in Anambra is being masterminded by some members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

Legit.ng gathered that these allegations were leveled at the NWC by some of the party elders and stakeholders in the state.

The PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu has been urged to wade into the party's crisis in Anambra. Photo Credit: (Iyorchia Ayu)

Source: Facebook

The accused have been identified as Senator Samuel Anyanwu and Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN) who are said to be the party’s national secretary and national legal counsel respectively.

According to a statement issued by the party’s stakeholders under the umbrella of the Anambra PDP Stakeholders Forum, it said the accused have been making numerous attempts to collapse and get hold of the Anambra structure of the party.

Anambra PDP stalwarts calls for Ayu's intervention

The group however urged the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu to wade into the matter before it escalates.

Emeka Nwankwo who is the coordinator of the group further stated that the duo has been the catalysts behind the delay in the party’s state congress in Anambra.

He recounted that the national chairman has been intimated over the recent crisis by delegates of the party led by presidential aspirant, Peter Obi.

It was gathered that the meeting disclosed that some members of the party were behind the crisis.

These members were identified as Chris Ubah and Linus Ukachukwu.

“The National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, had in that meeting reassured that no court can stop the congress, promising that his leadership will ensure a free, fair, and transparent congress thereby bringing lasting peace to the Anambra PDP.”

Nwankwo further reflected on the chairman’s promise over the state congress, noting that despite the efforts of the party’s elders to restore normalcy to stage the congress, “the process is being sabotaged/hijacked by these individuals.”

He also questioned the integrity of the party for not sanctioning some individuals who had earlier tampered with the proceedings of the state congress.

Nwankwo expressed surprise as to why these individuals were reappointed as members of the electoral committee.

He said:

"Such persons signed fictitious result sheets which were used by Chief Chris Ubah and Linus Ukachukwu against our party in court."

While stating their case in the statement, the forum reiterated that the chairman should intervene and restore normalcy to the procedure of the state congress.

