Ex-governor of Lagos State and presidential aspirant of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been tipped by political pundits to fly the flag of the party in 2023

The 70-year-old will however face stiff competition from the opposition party PDP, as notable names like Atiku, Obi, Saraki, and Wike have all declared their intentions to run for the presidency

Meanwhile, Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello recently declared his ambition to run for the presidency in 2023 elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has hailed the exploit of Professor Anthony Olusegun Adegbulugbe as he turns 67 on Monday, April 4, Legit.ng reports.

The 70-year-old APC stalwart acknowledged the celebrants stating that his academic prowess has influenced the country and the global community at large.

Bola Tinubu has been tipped by political pundits as favorite to fly the flag of APC at the 2023 general election. Photo Credit: (Bola Tinubu)

Source: Twitter

Adegbulugbe who served as an aide on energy matters to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo between 2005 and 2007 was lauded by Tinubu for his positive influence in the oil and gas sector.

He went on to praise and commend his landmark experience in the oil sector which has spanned over 40 years, stating that it was the main factor why he is highly revered across the globe.

Tinubu prays for Adegbulugbe at 67

He said:

“My prayer for this Ondo State-born egghead on the occasion of his 67th birthday is that God Almighty grant him many more years, renewed wisdom and intellect to continue to be of useful services to Nigeria and the world.”

Tinubu issues Ramadan message to Nigerians

Meanwhile, Tinubu a powerful Ramadan message congratulated Muslims in Nigeria and around the world on the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan.

Tinubu made the call through a statement signed by his media aide sent to Legit.ng, Mr. Tunde Rahman, in Lagos urging Muslims faithful to show greater love, empathy and understanding towards their fellows in society.

Tinubu advised the people to also contribute to the wellbeing of those around them by giving succour to people in need and also studying how to solve problems instead of creating them, during this period.

2023: Pete Edochie speaks on Tinubu’s presidential bid

In another development, Nollywood veteran actor Pete Edochie has reacted to the presidential ambition of former Lagos state governor Bola Tinubu ahead of the general election in 2023.

Edochie, during a BBC Ìgbò programme, said Tinubu was too old to become the next president of Nigeria as he raised concerns about the political marginalisation of the Igbo people.

He said:

“Many people like Tinubu are too old and too weak to run for president. He (Tinubu) has been in power for a long time, until he was made the leader of the APC. But he should leave the position for those who are younger and healthier; let’s be honest.”

