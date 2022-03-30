The leadership of Abia state block of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has pledged their full support to the national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu

Kingsley Ononogbu who leads the APC chapter in Abia commended the organisers of the national convention

He also lauded delegates present at the convention for their absolute comportment during the course of the event

Abia State, Umuahia - The leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia state has claimed that Saturday, March 26 national convention of the party in Abuja was a masterstroke that heaped fear into the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Vanguard newspaper reports.

The APC Abia leader, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu said this at the state capital Umuahia during a chit-chat with journalists.

Governor Mai Mala Buni handing over the flag of leadership to Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the new national chairman of APC. Photo Credit: (@OfficialAPCNg)

When asked about his thoughts on the selection of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the national chairman of the party, he said his selection was a good omen for the party.

He said:

“He is an experienced progressive whose services as a governor, Senator, and political leader are great promises that better days are here again for all Nigerians.”

Ononogbu also hailed the organisers of the convention and lauded the comportment of delegates at the event stating that all members must work as one to ensure victory for the party at the 2023 general elections.

He went further to state that the Abia state block of the party will continue to work tirelessly for the progress of the party.

He said:

“Senator Adamu’s candidature at the convention and unanimous acceptance as Chairman is clear testimony of his popularity due to his charismatic leadership qualities, integrity, wealth of experience, and democratic tendencies”.

Convention: APC showed it is a model party - Ononogbu

While speaking on the party adopting the method of consensus to select the new chairman, he said the move has proven APC to be a cooperative body as against speculations that there is rancour in the party.

He said Senator Adamu is capable of maintaining orderliness in the party and that he has the full support of the party in Abia state.

He said:

“For us in Abia, it is now time for us to take the words of Mr President to heart, when he enjoined us all to promote internal democracy and equal opportunities and ensure that party primaries are not influenced by “highest bidders” going into the 2023 elections.

“That way, we will be able to elect the most competent leaders for Abia State, and root out the cankerworms that have eaten our state since the return to democracy.

Senator Adamu assumes office as APC chairman

Meanwhile, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the new national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has finally assumed leadership of the ruling party.

The chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni, formally handed over the APC's leadership to Adamu on Wednesday, March 30.

The handover ceremony took place at the National Working Committee (NWC) Hall at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

