The Sokoto government has declared that Governor Aminu Tambuwal runs an open government in the state

The government was reacting to some recent media reports claiming that N198 billion is missing in the state's coffers

A spokesman for the governor says Governor Tambuwal has maintained a high standard of probity and open government

Sokoto - The Sokoto state government has denied the alleged diversion of N198 billion from its coffers as rumoured on social media.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by Governor Aminu Tambuwal's spokesman, Muhammad Ahmad Bello, urged Nigerians to disregard the report.

The Sokoto state government said those spreading the rumours of afraid of Tambuwal's political profile. Photo credit: Sokoto state government

Part of the statement read:

“Our attention has been drawn to reckless and provoking reports by some online new media about the alleged diversion of N189 billion by the Sokoto state government.

The reports cited a so-called EFCC interim report on Sokoto state. These media reports are false and should be completely disregarded.

“We alert the public that these media reports are products of orchestrated efforts by political hacks to taint the reputation of Governor Aminu Tambuwal, who is a frontline aspirant for the 2023 PDP presidential ticket.”

Bello said the government of Sokoto has established a deserved reputation as the champion of budget transparency, fiscal responsibility, and open governance, adding that the state has since subscribed to the Open Government Partnership (OGP).

He added that in December 2020, the World Bank rated Sokoto as the number one state in Nigeria in terms of fiscal transparency, adding that the Tambuwal-led administration has received up to $34.1million as special grant from the World Bank since then.

He noted:

“Governor Tambuwal in pursuit of fiscal responsibility and anti-corruption in management of public finance has created the Sokoto State Bureau of Public Procurement and Private Partnership and Fiscal Responsibility Commission to review and investigate all public expenditure.

“To further strengthen vertical and horizontal agencies of accountability in the state, Tambuwal has signed a law granting the Offices of Auditor General in the state and local government councils operational independence to investigate all records of public expenditure in Sokoto.

“Nigerians know Governor Tambuwal as a champion of due process and fiscal probity, who as the Speaker of the House of Representatives received a clean bill of health from all anti-corruption agencies.”

Associates buy N40million PDP 2023 presidential form for Governor Tambuwal

Recall that some associates of Governor Tambuwal recently purchased a presidential nomination form for him at the headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The allies of the governor say they were compelled to carry out the action due to their interest in seeing Tambuwal emerge as Nigeria's next president.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Aare Olumiyiwa Akinboro said they are concerned Nigerians who are worried about where Nigeria is headed and as such, they want Governor Tambuwal to lead the country.

2023: Nigerian Youths Forum endorses Tambuwal as next president

In a related development, a coalition of youth groups under the aegis of Nigerian Youths Forum, NYF have endorsed Tambuwal as the next Nigerian president.

The NYF made this known while briefing journalists including a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja on Friday, March 4.

The convener of NYF, Comrade Elochukwu Agwu, stated that Governor Tambuwal is a leader Nigerian youths can easily relate to, hence his endorsement by the coalition.

Source: Legit.ng