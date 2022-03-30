The Kaduna train attack has led to the loss of lives and rendered others who were injured terrified even though they are still breathing

The survivors of the deadly incident have narrated what they went through in the course of the attack which occurred on Monday, March 28

For some of them, it was hell, but for others, it was a day they knew the importance of being alive and safe, considering similar occurrences

Some of the survivors of the Kaduna train attack have recounted their ordeal following the terrorist attack which reportedly claimed the lives of scores of persons on Monday night, March 28, with some of them saying, we saw hell, The Punch reports.

Many were killed and several others injured and a few kidnapped, in the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna-bound train.

Vice President, on Tuesday, accompanied by El-Rufai, visited the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna, to see victims of the Abuja Kaduna Rail attack. Photo credit: @NGRPresident

Source: Twitter

What happened

The terrorists had planted explosives devices along the rail track and when the Abuja-Kaduna bound train approached the point, the device exploded, causing the train to derail.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Survivors of the attack

The Cable added that some of the identities of those killed by the terrorists had yet to be made known but one of the victims, Fatima Shuaibu, a student on board the train, confirmed that her sister, Zainab, was shot in the stomach and died, while another victim, Mohammed Isa, also in hospital, told the newspaper, that he saw two dead bodies.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital located in the metropolis where victims who sustained critical injuries were taken to for urgent medical attention.

However, at the St. Gerard Catholic Hospital, it was gathered by the news outlet that no fewer than 15 victims were brought to the hospital.

Leadership failed you: Outrage as Nigerians mourn Dr Chinelo who was killed during Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Legit.ng reported earlier that as the news of the Abuja-Kaduna train being attacked by bandits filtered on social media with people making many assumptions, a Nigerian lady, Dr Chinelo, made a post that became even much more significant after the incident.

Her SOS tweet read:

"I'm in the train. I have been shot please pray for me."

Tension as bandits bomb Kaduna-Abuja rail track, train carrying hundreds of passengers derailed

Recall that a Kaduna-bound train derailed on Monday after explosives believed to be IEDs planted on the rail track went off around Katari, Kaduna state.

The 6pm train which took off from Idu train station at the Federal Capital Territory Monday hit an explosives device about 30 minutes to Rigasa train station in Kaduna.

Details were still sketchy at the time of filing this report. It was, however, gathered that security agents have been mobilised to the area to rescue the passengers.

A top security source in Kaduna was quoted to have said:

“There is no network in the area so we cannot get any information until the team we have dispatched returns.

“What we know is that suspected IED’s were planted on the track and the train has derailed. We don’t know for sure if there is any injury or death."

Source: Legit.ng