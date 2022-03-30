Muhammad Sani Abdullahi (Dattijo) has suspended his campaign tour of some LGAs in Kaduna over the recent terrorist attacks in the state

The leading APC guber aspirant who expressed shock over the incident, however, commended the Kaduna state government for its response to the situation

Dattijo, the state's commissioner for budget and planning, also donated to victims of the unfortunate attack

Kaduna - One of the leading gubernatorial aspirants in the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kaduna, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi (Dattijo) has expressed shock over the recent attacks on a train in the state.

Dattijo also condemned the recent attacks in Kaura, Jema'a, and Giwa local government areas by terrorists.

Sani Dattijo has suspended his LGA campaign tour till further notice. Photo credit: @ModibboSanusi

Source: Twitter

In a statement personally signed by the aspirant and sent to Legit.ng, Dattijo condemned the attacks while condoling the victims and their families on the unfortunate attacks.

Part of the statement read:

“I am truly devastated by the train attack by terrorists yesterday evening. My thoughts and prayers are with victims and their families over the sad incidences.”

Dattijo also condoles with Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, families and loved ones of victims of the Kaduna train, Kaura/Jema'a, and Giwa attacks and prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed in the attacks and speedy recovery of the injured.

His words:

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to our father and leader, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, families, and victims of the nefarious attacks.”

He further commended security agencies on rescue operations efforts and then urged them to strengthen teamwork to justify the huge investment in the security sector by the El-Rufai led administration.

He noted that:

“The coordination of rescue operations is commendable but l urge for a sustained synergy between security agencies to complement the huge investments in security by Kaduna state government to curb all acts of criminality.”

The APC aspirant also announced that all activities lined up in the continuation of his local government tours and consultations are suspended until further notice.

The statement also announced donations of undisclosed amounts to the victims of the attacks.

Kaduna train attack: El-Rufai reveals he warned FG against night journeys

Meanwhile, Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has revealed that he warned against night journeys on the Kaduna-Abuja rail line.

El-Rufai made the statement while speaking to one of the survivors of the terrorist attack which occurred on Monday, March 28, saying:

“I told the minister to stop operating after 5 pm. The evening train, I said they should discontinue it. Because we knew they were likely to attack at night.”

Former Zamfara state deputy governor shot in Abuja-Kaduna train attack

In a related development, former Zamfara state deputy governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Wakkala, was shot on Monday, March 28, during the attack.

An aide to the former deputy governor confirmed that Wakkala sustained gunshot wounds in the terrorist attack.

The northern politician was returning from the just concluded APC national convention held in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng