The Deputy Senate President Omo Ovie-Agege has described the framers of the Nigeria's 1999 Constitution as amended as smart.

Ovie-Agege said this while fielding questions from journalists at the national convention of the All Progressives Congress on Saturday, March 26.

He made the comment as he reacted to questions on the sack of the Ebonyi state governor, David Umahi by the court.

Recall that a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had sacked Umahi and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling APC.

Like Umahi, his colleague in Cross River, Ben Ayade also awaits similar fate in a suit filed against him in court for dumping PDP for APC.

Speaking on the fate of Umahi, the deputy Senate president said although as a lawyer he should not be making comments on issues before the court.

Ovie-Agege however noted that it is confusing that the framers of the constitution allows the lawmakers to be removed from their position when the cross carpet but governors are spared from same fate.

He said:

"I am aware that some members of the legislature, when they defect or cross carpet either at the federal level or at the state House of Assemblies the court removes them.

"But for the governors, the framers of the constitution did not allow that and I am sure it is for a reason."

"They are smart, the framers of the constitution are smart, there must be a reason but we will wait for the court to give us answers." (edited)

