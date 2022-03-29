The trio of Saraki, Tambuwal, and Bala seems to be getting the cutting edge over Governor Nyesom Wike in the bid for the presidential ticket in PDP.

However, Wike has the backing of two southeast governors and that of Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom

PDP has set its presidential primaries on Saturday, May 28, and the deadline for purchasing nomination forms has been set as Friday, April 1

The presidential ambition of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has suffered yet another setback following the rejection of his candidacy by the “South-East Mandate”, The Cable reports.

According to sources, the Igbo group who has been saddled with the responsibility of ensuring a president from the region has frowned at Wike’s declaration.

Governor Nyesom Wike is insistent the policy of zoning must be adopted to select the flag bearer of PDP at the 2023 presidential poll. Photo Credit: (Nyesom Wike)

Legit.ng gathered that the group slammed Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state for affiliating with Governor Wike.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Governor Wike during a consultative meeting with stakeholders of the Benue chapter of the PDP at the Government House in Makurdi on Sunday, March 27 declared his ambition to run for the presidency.

During his declaration, Wike got the backing of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state who believes Wike had the capacity to lead the country.

Ortom said Wike was one of the few governors who stood for Benue state while it was suffering from the carnage of herders’ attack.

2023: Governor Ugwuwanyi backs Wike for president

Sources also revealed that Enugu state governor, Ugwuanyi during a strategic stakeholder meeting in Enugu, a move that did not please the leadership of the “Sout-East Mandate” group.

The source said:

“At the prompting of Ugwuanyi, the meeting adopted a resolution to endorse Wike as their candidate for the PDP presidential ticket for the 2023 election.

“Shortly after, the two governors, manouvered the south-east zonal executive committee meeting, held on Sunday March 27 at Enugu state government house, to adopt a resolution calling for the zoning of the presidential ticket of the PDP to the south, a move which fits nicely into Wike’s game plan. There was no mention of the south-east.”

The source said the group has described the meeting as an act of betrayal and has urged all natives of the region to be on high alert in other not allow Wike’s game plan to manifest.

The group also called on all political parties in the country to pick their flag bearers from the region stating that the region has been marginalized for too long.

Another source also revealed that over time, Wike has declined association with the socio-cultural tenets of the region and as the source accused the two PDP governors from the region of being in partnership with the outspoken Rivers state governor.

The source said Wike rolled out the sum of N50million for the meeting held in Enugu.

2023: Wike speaks on withdrawing from presidential race

Meanwhile, days after declaring his ambition for presidency, Governor Nyesom Wike of River state has hinted that he might be dropping his ambition.

Governor Wike told Channels TV journalists in an interview on Monday, March 28, that he is willing and ready to obey whatever decision the opposition party makes on the 2023 presidential election.

According to the Rivers governor, what is most important is the good of the party. He added that being a very gentle and honest man, every situation does not need to benefit him.

2023: Calls for Ortom’s resignation as chairman PDP zoning C'tee begins

Also, Governor Samuel Ortom has been told to resign his position as the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party zoning committee.

A group known as Democrats Group (TDG) made this call on Monday, March 28 in a statement made available to Legit.ng and signed by its Director-General, Asiwaju Abidemmy Elegbede.

The group while justifying the demand for Ortom's resignation alluded to the political relationship which exists between the governor and his Rivers state counterpart, Nyesom Wike.

