The drumbeats for Ebonyi 2023 governorship election are already sounding loud from various political camps

From the family of two brothers, Hon Chukwuma Nwazunku and Augustine Nwazunku, the beats are even louder as the duo have bought the governorship forms already

Another top politician in Ebonyi, Fidelis Nwankwo, a former minister of state for health, has indicated an interest in the gubernatorial position

Ahead of the Ebonyi state governorship election in 2023, two brothers, Hon Chukwuma Nwazunku and Augustine Nwazunku have picked expression of interest and nomination forms.

Both brothers will be running for the same office on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), The Nation reports.

While Chukwuma is a member representing the Ebonyi/Ohaukwu constituency in the House of Representatives and a former Ebonyi Speaker, his elder brother, Augustine was the former Secretary of Ebonyi State Agency for Aids Control (EBOSACA).

Both brothers are running for the governorship seat (Photo: @TheNationNews)

Source: Twitter

Another person who picked the form was Fidelis Nwankwo, a former minister of state for health.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Nwankwo was the director-general of Governor David Umahi’s Divine Mandate Campaign Organisation for the 2015 and 2019 elections, New Telegraph added.

Speaking at Abakiliki on Tuesday, March 29, Nwankwo vowed that if elected, his administration will focus on education, job creation, youth empowerment, rural infrastructure, and due process in governance.

The former minister claimed that going by the numerous administrative offices he has occupied, he has the needed leadership acumen to deliver o his promises to the people of Ebonyi.

Apart from stating that he will make sure the age-long indigene and non-indigenes discrimination is abolished in the state if he is given the mandate, Nwankwo said he will revisit Governor David Umahi’s resolve to demolish the Abakpa Main market.

2023: The 1 major thing I will do if I become Nigeria’s next president, Ebonyi governor reveals

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2023 general election, Umahi had promised to transform Nigeria more than the way he transformed his state as a governor if elected as the president.

According to him, his achievements in Ebonyi is a proof and testimony that Nigeria will be great under his watch.

Umahi disclosed this on Sunday, March 27, in a statement signed by his special assistant on media and publicity, Francis Nwaze.

Source: Legit.ng