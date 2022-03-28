A new report has claimed that some of President Buhari's nominees for the APC's NWC positions were removed by governors

Among them is Ken Nnamani, a former Senate president, who was tipped for deputy national chairman (South)

Nevertheless, President Buhari also had his way where it mattered the most as Senator Abdullahi Adamu, his anointed aspirant, emerged the party's national chairman

Eagle Square, Abuja - At the the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held on Saturday, March 26, in Abuja, President Muhammadu Buhari's anointed candidate for the position of the national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, emerged winner.

APC governors and other chieftains of the ruling party respected the president's choice and allowed Senator Adamu, a former governor of Nasarawa state, to emerge the national chairman via consensus.

The ruling APC held its national convention in Abuja on Saturday, March 23. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

However, some other candidates President Buhari "anointed" for other positions did not make it to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC, according to a report by Daily Trust.

The newspaper stated that at least four of the candidates who had the backing of the president before the convention were replaced in the unity list.

In a 12-page document circulated at the beginning of the convention, the 22 governors of the party named 78 persons for national and zonal positions.

Those affected by the action of the governors are:

1. Ken Nnamani

Ken Nnamani, a former Senate president, was tipped for deputy national chairman (South).

The position, however, was given to Chief Emma Enuekwu who was reportedly nominated by the governors.

2. Farouk Adamu Aliyu

Farouk Adamu Aliyu, former member of the House of Representatives, was said to be President Buhari's anointed candidate for the position of the deputy national chairman (North).

In his place, Senator Abubakar Kyari, nominated by governors got the position.

3. Engineer Ife Oyedele

Engineer Ife Oyedele was tipped for the influential position of the national secretary.

The governors, however, had their way, with Senator Iyiola Omisore from Osun state clinching the coveted seat.

4. Architect Waziri Bulama

Architect Waziri Bulama was said to have received President Buhari's nod to emerge as the organising secretary

However, Suleiman M. Argungu, the governors' choice, got the position.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has advised the newly elected Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC to prioritise competence and ensure competent individuals emerge the party’s flagbearers for the 2023 elections.

The president also enjoined the new NWC members to promote internal democracy and equal opportunities and ensure that party primaries are not influenced by “highest bidders” going into the 2023 elections.

Speaking late on Saturday, March 26, at the national convention of the APC, held at the Eagle Square, Abuja, President Buhari also called on members of APC to remain united and strong and also support the incoming leadership of the party.

Source: Legit.ng