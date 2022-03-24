Some Nigerians have launched the #RunOsinbajoRun campaign in appeal for an Osinbajo presidency in 2023

Interestingly, the campaign was both on the streets and virtually, on social media, especially on Twitter

Supporters of the vice president say he has brought Nigerians together under a new tribe with no religious or tribal sentiments

FCT, Abuja - Thousands of Nigerians on Thursday, March 24 held street processions on the streets of the country's capital, Abuja, and the commercial city of Lagos asking Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN to join the 2023 presidential race.

Osinbajo, a lawyer, professor, and Senior Advocate of Nigeria has been under immense pressure to join the presidential race in the last few months.

Supporters of VP Osinbajo in a frenzy mood during the procession. Photo credit: PYO 2023

Source: Facebook

The vice president, has, however, remained mum, and has been carrying out his duties as the Nigerian number two citizen.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

As more aspirants join the race across party lines, support groups rooting for the vice president decided to hit the streets to pile more pressure on Osinbajo to declare his interest.

In the Nigerian capital, the vice president's supporters walked from the popular Unity Fountain to Eagle Square, the venue of the national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled for Saturday, March 26.

As the processions were going on, some of the vice president's supporters started a campaign on the micro-blogging site, Twitter, to solicit for the candidature of Osinbajo

To register their appeal for Osinbajo's 2023 run, the passionate Nigerians launched a hashtag, #RunOsinbajoRun, which remained on the trend table of Twitter for several hours and had generated 6,500 tweets as of the time of writing this report.

Thomas Blessing wrote:

“What Osinbajo did as acting president when Buhari was out of the country for medical treatment is enough to prove his capability.”

Ajeje Sunday wrote:

“His character, charisma, courage, eloquence, etc. are nothing short of a responsible leader.”

Ziki Anyaogu wrote:

“I'd be proud to refer to any man of his age and capacity as our president, he has the brain and the technical know-how for that position.”

Ronke Amoo wrote:

“He is a brilliant man that understands the Economy and knows what's best. He is a professor of humanitarian scientists.”

2023: Hypocrites labeling Osinbajo a bigot should be ignored, says VP support group

Meanwhile, the Osinbajo Support Movement (OSM) has responded to a recently publicised report labelling the vice president a Christian religious bigot.

The OSM noted that the author of the report, Kperoogi Farouq should be ignored, saying he is a religious hypocrite.

Mr. Liberty Badmus, the group national coordinator of OSM refuted all claims and denied the allegations, stressing that they are all political games taken too far.

OSM celebrates VP Osinbajo's 65th birthday with less privileged children

Recall that as part of activities to mark the 65th birthday of the vice president, the OSM on Tuesday, March 8 visited the St Theresas motherless babies home in Gwarimpa Abuja with gift items to meet some of the needs of the home.

Among the items donated to the home were bags of rice, cartons of noodles, cartons of children's diapers, ladies' sanitary pads, and cartons of groundnut oil.

Speaking at the event, the convener of the OSM, Badmus thanked the home for opening its doors to receive the team and items.

Source: Legit.ng