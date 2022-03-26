Engr. Ife Oyedele has dismissed the south-west unity list distributed to journalists at the Eagles Square.

Oyedele who is contesting for the position of national secretary, says he is not party to the list and won't stop down for the purported consensus candidate, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

He told journalists at the convention ground:

''I am not aware of the list going round. I did not step down will never do so.''

Source: Legit.ng