The youth leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) is one of the key positions up for grabs at the Saturday, March 26 convention

It is not certain at present who will replace 50-year-old Ibrahim Dasuki Jalo-Waziri as the new national youth leader of the party

However, Rinsola Abiola the daughter of the late MKO Abiola is looking to create history by becoming the first female national youth leader of the ruling party APC

An All Progressive Congress (APC) youth leader hopeful, Rinsola Abiola says she joined politics because she wanted to be an agent of positive change rather than be a critic outside politics.

Abiola in an interview with The Cable said her interest in politics was to foster change by being a part of the process and also to represent, impact and inspire other women like her.

The 50-year-old Ibrahim Dasuki Jalo-Waziri is the current national youth leader of the All Progress Congress (APC). Photo Credit: (Ibrahim Dasuki Jalo)

Source: Facebook

Abiola who is aiming to become the first female youth leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) said her coming to politics is to initiate reforms that will see a rapid sequence of youth and women inclusion in politics.

She said her goal is to inspire and charge more young women like herself to take interest in leadership and join her participatory politics.

She said:

“I have a couple of areas of concern within my current ability and the first is youth inclusion in government and women’s inclusion, particularly looking at young women.

“So as a member of the party, I have actually been in charge of processes in getting more young women involved in politics and decision making process structures.”

The Ogun state-born politician who runs a foundation called the Derinsola Abiola Foundation said the initiative was with the sole aim of helping the less privileged and also building their capacity as individuals in various areas.

When asked what she hopes to achieve if she emerges victorious as the youth leader of the ruling party, she disclosed that her motivation is to protect the interest of young people and promote their ideologies within the party.

2023: I can be very instrumental to the party's success

She also stated that her influence and relationship with youths can prove vital to the ambition of who emerges as the presidential candidate of the party.

Abiola said mobilization is key to the party ahead of the 2023 general elections stating that she will mobilize the youth across all levels to ensure a clean swoop of the presidential seat for the party.

She said:

“The whole point of a political party is to win elections so I will also take it upon myself to mobilise youth votes for my party for the 2023 elections at different levels using different youth engagement strategies.

I have been working in the youth space for quite a while — all of my adult life actually, so it’s demography that I understand. So I understand the issues, concerns, and language that they speak.

