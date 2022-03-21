A former governor of Anambra state has admitted that the issue of zoning for 2023 presidential candidate would be addressed by the PDP

Peter Obi said it is the sole responsibility of the opposition party to decide who its flagbearer for the forthcoming election would be

According to Obi, it is important to note that whatever decision the party takes on the matter is binding on all members of the PDP

The vice-presidential aspirant for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, Peter Obi, has said that the decision on the zoning of candidates ahead of the polls is solely that of the party.

Vanguard reports that Obi during an interaction with journalists in Minna, Niger state's capital city said that the PDP is in the right position to decide which zone would produce the party's presidential flagbearer.

Peter Obi has affirmed that the issue of zoningis the responsibility of the party Photo: Peter Obi

Source: UGC

Adding that that party would be taking into consideration, key factors like competence, equity and fairness, Obi assured that the PDP would make decisions in the interest of all members and Nigerians.

The Punch reports that Obi while noting that the party is supreme, said that its decision would be binding on all members of the PDP.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Nigerians surviving the hard times

Further speaking on the challenges faced by Nigerians across various states of the country, Obi decried the growing insecurity which has affected school and farming businesses.

Charging Nigerians to make a shift from being a consuming nation to a productive economy, the former governor of Anambra state admitted diversification from oil is key to Nigeria's development.

He said:

“We want a productive Nigeria. Today, Nigeria is not productive.”

Former governor Peter Obi shares concerns, reveals why Nigeria is in 'deep mess'

The federal government had been urged to ensure that all political activities planned ahead of the 2023 elections are stopped.

The call was made by a former governor of Anambra state Peter Obi who said such activities have become a distraction to leaders.

According to Peter Obi, Nigerian leaders need to focus on governance which remains their key responsibility.

Political strength: Senator Uche Ekwunife rejects comparison with Peter Obi

Senator Uche Ekwunife had faulted a comment on social media suggesting she would defeat former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi.

Ekwunife rejected the political comparison after a Twitter user suggested that Obi can’t beat the senator in a free, fair and credible election.

The former governorship aspirant declared that the presidential hopeful is one of Nigeria's most refined politicians.

Source: Legit.ng