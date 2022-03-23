The controversial section 84(2) of the new Electoral Act seems to be pitching the judiciary against the legislature

During its plenary on Wednesday, March 23, the House of Representatives called on AGF Abubakar Malami not to delete the section of the Act

This is coming on the heels of an order by the Federal High Court to Malami to delete the section

Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF)Abubakar Malami has been asked to desist from deleting section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The call was made to Malami on Wednesday, March 23, by lawmakers in the House of Representatives, The Cable reports.

At the plenary session on Wednesday, lawmakers debated and condemned the decision of the Federal High Court which ordered Malami to delete the controversial section of the new act, The Nation added.

The AGF was asked not to delete the section (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Describing the court's position as an aberration, lawmakers in the green chamber vowed to appeal against the verdict.

On his part, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila said he cannot allow the legislative body to be ridiculed under his watch.

Electoral Act: National Assembly members should Bury their heads in shame over section 84(12), Lamido fumes

Meanwhile, the former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido had reacted to the recent electoral act that was assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had blamed the federal lawmakers over their selfish interests for bringing in section 84(12), which Buhari asked them to delete.

The politician noted that who went down through memory lane, spoke extensively about the tussle between members of the National Assembly and the state governors admitted that senators were only interested in promoting their selfish gains in the polity.

He said:

"Historically, since our days in the National Assembly, way back in 1979, there has been this contest between the National Assembly members and governors, even though members get elected through the influence of their governors, by the time they converge at the National Assembly they begin to find power in their associations and groups as an institution and begin to see how they can best promote their interests rather than making the right laws to govern Nigeria in the most effective way."

Source: Legit.ng