The controversial section 84(2) of the new Electoral Act seems to be pitching the judiciary against the legislature

During its plenary on Wednesday, March 23, the Nigerian Senate moved a motion to appeal a controversial ruling

The ruling by an order by the Federal High Court had asked AGF Malami to delete the section in the Electoral Act

National Assembly - The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday, March 23 resolved to appeal the judgement of a Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, the Abia state capital, annulling section 84(12) of the Electoral Act.

The resolution followed a motion titled: “Urgent need to appeal judgement of the Federal High Court Umuahia on suit no.: FHC/UM/CS/26/2022 on Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, 2022.”

The Lawan-led Senate says it will appeal the decision of the Federal High Court in Umuahia. Photo credit: @NGRSenatge

Source: Twitter

The motion was sponsored by Senator George Sekibo (Rivers East Senatorial District) and co-sponsored by 78 other lawmakers.

Seconding the motion, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi said:

“I want to second this motion which is a timely intervention. Let me add that the content of the motion is straightforward. I request humbly that my colleagues do consider this motion as submitted.”

On his part, Senator Gabriel Suswam, a former governor of Benue state said:

“I think that time is of the essence and this is straightforward that the appropriate channel should appeal. In making an appeal, we do not necessarily need the guidance of the committee on judiciary, human rights, and legal matters. I think we should just go ahead and pass this motion as presented.”

Speaking on the move, Senator Sani Musa, an aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairmanship position, said:

“Whatever decision Senate will take, I have no problem with it. My name cannot just appear without anyone consulting me. I want my name to be expunged from this.”

Electoral Act: House of Reps asks AGF Malami not to delete Section 84(12)

Legit.ng had earlier ported that the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami has been asked to desist from deleting section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The call was made to Malami on Wednesday, March 23, by lawmakers in the House of Representatives.

At the plenary session, lawmakers debated and condemned the decision of the Federal High Court which ordered Malami to delete the controversial section of the new act.

