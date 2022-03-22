Credible Alliance for Better Nigeria (CABN) has expressed concerns over the violation of zoning arrangement by some APC leaders

The group's national coordinator, Dr. Ahmed Badanga, said in Abuja on Monday, March 21, that all members of APC must be subjected to the laid down rules or convention without fear of favour

Badanga also noted that it is high time the leadership of the party stood firmly on the report of Governor Abdulrazak Abdulrahman-led committee on zoning

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) support group, Credible Alliance for Better Nigeria (CABN), has called on the leadership of the party to respect zoning arrangement ahead of the 2023 general election in the spirit of fairness, justice and equity.

Legit.ng reports that the group's national coordinator, Dr. Ahmed Badanga, made the plea on Monday, March 21, at a press conference held in Abuja, the nation's capital.

Credible Alliance for Better Nigeria (CABN) has APC leaders against flouting zoning arrangement ahead of the party's national convention. Credit: Ahmed Badanga.

Source: UGC

He said the practice of zoning of executive positions is a norm in all political parties since the beginning of the current political dispensation in 1999.

Badanga noted that the practice of zoning ensures that all polling units, wards, LGAs, states and regions are represented in the party executives, especially in the membership of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to him, the zoning of party executive positions is the only just way to give a sense of belonging and voice to all the 36 states and the six geo-political zones in Nigeria.

He said:

"In the spirit of justice and balance in the zoning of the members of the National Executive Committee, the CECC and Progressive Governors Forum held several meetings where it was finally resolved that a committee led by Governor Abdulrazak Abdulrahman of Kwara state to present an acceptable zoning arrangement for the party. His report has since been submitted and adopted.

"In the report National Executive Committee positions were swapped based on the six geo-political regions. The party chairmanship positions and all other positions previously in the south-south region were taken to the north central region and positions in the northeast region were taken to the southwest region. Other positions are north central to south-south, northwest to southeast, southeast to northeast and southwest to northwest."

CABN advocates justice, equity and fairness in APC

The group, however, lamented that despite the adoption of this zoning arrangement, it has observed that some key party leaders are hell bent on sabotaging the decision of the party for their personal ambition.

It added that those leaders have chosen to ignore President Muhammadu Buhari's concern and directive in his recent letter addressed to the chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu which was made public.

Badanga further stated that the president observed that the party is currently facing a litany of controversies and some level of uncertainties that may ultimately question its status and affect its status and feasibility of its proposed national convention.

He said President Buhari in No. 6(b) of the letter directed that all members of the Governors Forum and their followers should desist from utterance that would likely lead to disunity in the ranks of the party and ultimately jeopardize the transition to the convention.

The group added:

"As major stakeholders in the APC, we want to urge all leaders and their followers within the party to respect the adopted zoning arrangement and respect party supremacy. Party leaders and governors should lead by example. They should practise what they preach by respecting party supremacy.

"We align our position with President Muhammadu Buhari that the actions of the leaders of the party poses a real threat to the party. We cannot continue to be silent in the face of the enormous threat to the existence of the party because of the ambition of few leaders."

Why screening committee must disqualify candidates flouting zoning arrangement

It, however, appealed to the convention planning committee, especially the screening committee and the screening appeals committee to have the courage to do the right thing by disqualifying any aspirant(s) that apply for a position that is not zoned to his region of origin.

The group vowed that it would allow the ambition of few individuals to destroy its future, saying that APC belongs to them all.

Badanga emphasised:

"We have waited patiently for almost 2 years for the day, a national convention will be held to produce substantive National Executives for the party, which we believe was the major assignment of the Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Committee (CECC) led by Governor Mai Mala Buni.

"CABN as an APC support group, is made up of people who have sacrificed their time and resources towards ensuring good governance, progressive ideology and advancing the need for credible leadership for the betterment of Nigeria, can no longer sit on the sideline why we watch few leaders of the APC destroy our collective sustained effort in building this great party."

Group mounts pressure on Osinbajo to declare for presidency ahead of 2023

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the UK chapter of CABN declared that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is the best candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

It was reported that the group said that preparation is on top gear to mobilise the needed support for Osinbajo to actualise his presidential ambition.

The group noted that in a bid to further create awareness about Professor Yemi Osinbajo PYO 2023 presidency, the CABN United Kingdom UK chapter had a consultative meeting with the special adviser to the president on political matters, Babefemi Ojudu, in London on Wednesday, March 16.

Source: Legit.ng