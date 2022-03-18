Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo is set to begin his administration's urban renewal effort from Okpoko

According to the new governor of the southeast state, Okpoko is the largest urban slum in the entire Anambra

The governor said he will carry out this challenging task through proper consultation with the people

Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the new governor of Anambra, is getting set to meet high expectations of his government from the people of the state.

In a Facebook post on Friday, March 18, Governor Soludo stated that his administration will begin its urban renewal effort from Okpoko, considered the largest urban slum in the state.

The governor who was sworn in on Thursday, March 17, vowed that it is a matter of beginning charity from home to start the move from the weakest link.

Governor Soludoto begin urban renewal from Okpoko (Photo: Charles Chukwuma Soludo)

He noted that the people of the area need much more than money, they need a good standard of living.

Admitting that the task will be very challenging, Soludo said it is achievable through proper consultation with the people.

He wondered "how a state that prides itself as the light of the nation would keep a deafening silence as Okpoko dies..."

The governor added:

"Okpoko is the largest Urban slum in Anambra State. Therefore, we have to begin our urban renewal effort from our weakest link. Like my now 16-year-old daughter once asked me when she was just 14, "it is not enough to wish change or show the will to cause a change. How are you sure, Daddy, that the people themselves want to change?"

"Of course, this is not so easy a question to be answered without far-reaching consultation with the people. So far, the people of Okpoko and residents, from Ndikpa to East Niger, are more in a hurry for a change than we can ever be."

"That trip I made in 2009 to Okpoko where I was accosted by a little boy, who raced towards me and audaciously demanded, "Soludo nyem ego" still occupies a better part of my memory. That boy, and millions like him need much more than money. They need a life."

His full statement is contained in the post below:

Meanwhile, Soludo on Thursday, March 17, promised the people of the state that he would do his utmost to make them proud.

Governor Soludo made this promise shortly after he was sworn-in as the 6th democratically elected governor of the southeast state.

In his address, the governor stated that there is no time for celebration and that he did not spend a kobo from the state's treasury on the inaugural ceremony; he claimed the chairs and canopies used for the occasion were paid for personally.

