The Anambra-North Women Empowerment Movement (AWEM), has demanded the release of the former governor, Willie Obiano from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent reports.

The group says it will stage a protest, protesting naked at the headquarters of the EFCC if the former governor is not released.

Legit.ng gathered that this was in response to the viral video which saw the former governor being held at the EFCC office donning a t-shirt and a short.

The chairperson of the group, Uju Ifunanya Edochie in a statement said described the detention of the former governor by the EFCC as unethical and unprofessional.

She said:

“We strongly condemn the vile trending online video clip of Chief Willie Obiano while in EFCC custody. It is quite obvious that the particular video was taken without Chief Willie Obiano’s knowledge nor consent and as such, this premeditated brouhaha by the EFCC seems to veer into a caricature and witch-hunting which is a mockery of Nigeria’s judicial due process.”

Edochie went further to state that Obiano’s stay in detention at the EFCC facility is not safe following the release of the viral video.

The group described the administration of the former governor as one of the most successful administrations in the history of the state. The group went further to hail his accomplishments in infrastructural development, education, health, and a host of others.

According to Edochie, the administration of Obiano saw the state become the lowest in poverty index in the 36 states of the federation.

She said:

“Under the administration of Willie Obiano, Anambra state experienced new dawn at sunset. Anambra ranked lowest in poverty index, the unemployment rate dropped drastically, three jumbo rice mills were established in different parts of the state, 17 iconic bridges and flyovers were constructed with numerous standard roads throughout the state, functional street and traffic lights were mounted on all roads, built the first Anambra Airport and so on.”

Video of Willie Obiano drinking bottled water inside detention surface online

Recall that Legit.ng reported that a video of the embattled former governor was shared online where he was seen drinking water.

Obiano in the video was seen sitting on a steel chair with red and white stripe t-shirt and an orange colored shorts at the EFCC facilities.

The video was shared by activist and convener of Concerned Nigeria, Deji Adeyanju, via his official Facebook page.

EFCC arrest Willie Obiano at Lagos Airport

Prequel to the viral video, Obiano was arrested by operatives of the EFCC when it was reported that the former governor was fleeing to the United States.

He was arrested on Thursday, March 16, at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos, hours after handing over to his successor, Prof. Charles Soludo. Obiano has been on the Commission’s watchlist for months.

It was reported that he had been on the watch list of the anti-graft agency since November 2021 for issues relating to misapropriation of public funds.

