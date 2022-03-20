Reports that the governor of Benue state is planning to decamp from the PDP to APC has been debunked

The claim was debunked by the governor who said he has never met the young man spreading such an information

Governor Samuel Ortom said that it is obvious Philip Agbese wants to use his name to climb the ropes of his political career

The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, on Sunday, March 20, denied having discussions with anyone about his planned defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ortom reacting to claims and reports in several quarters that he confided with an author, Philip Agbese about such plans said he has never met the young man in his life.

Agbese had claimed in a newspaper report that Governor Ortom confided in him to plead with the wife of an APC leader in Makurdi that he (Ortom) be accepted back into the APC fold.

However, a statement signed by the chief press secretary to the governor, Nathaniel Ikyur, and seen by Legit.ng said there is no way the governor would have had such a discussion with someone who he has never met in his entire life.

Governor Ortom said he does not plan to leave the PDP for the ruling APC Photo: Samuel Ortom

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

According to the chief press secretary, the governor said:

"I have never met that young man who calls himself Philip Agbese, so there is no way I would have whispered to him on any issue.

"Not to talk of returning to the APC. And why should I return to the APC? What will I be doing in a party that has destroyed Benue, wrecked Nigeria to its knees?"

"In any case, why should I confide or whisper to someone I have never met?"

Using Ortom's name for personal political gains

The governor further warned that Agbese has failed if he plans to use his (Ortom's) name to claim the ladder of his political career.

Ortom said:

"I am an enigma. I cannot condescend to the level of engaging with people who are going about looking for crumbs just to fill their stomach against the general well being of the people.

"That young man is a serial liar who wants to draw attention to himself using my name. There is no truth in that claim. Whoever thinks that I, Governor Samuel Ortom will dump the Peoples Democratic Party now when I am part of the leadership of the party mapping up plans to rescue Nigeria from the APC led by General Muhammadu Buhari administration must be joking."

For clarity's sake, the governor added that under no circumstance was he contemplating rejoining the APC.

His words:

"I am in the forefront, working with other leaders of the PDP to ensure that the party rescues Nigeria from the cluelessness of the APC to win the presidency and other states as well as retains power here in the state."

Governor Ortom doesn't hate Buhari, prays for him every day, aide finally reveals

An aide to the governor of Benue state has said that his principal does not have an atom of hatred for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ikyur said that Governor Ortom urges everyone to ensure they pray for President Buhari as the leader of the country.

According to Ikyur, the governor has been vocal against the leadership style of the president because he can not stand the atrocities committed by herdsmen in Benue state.

I believe you'll use your wealth of experience to move Nigeria forward, Governor Ortom tells Soludo

Professor Charles Soludo and his deputy Onyeka Ibezim had received congratulatory messages from his Benue state colleague Samuel Ortom.

Ortom said the inauguration of Soludo and his deputy would bring the Anambra governor's development vision for the state to reality.

The Benue state governor also called for cooperation between Anambra and his state with a view to help in strengthening the challenges faced by the states.

Source: Legit.ng