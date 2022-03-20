A former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday, March 20, said he will soon officially declare his intention to contest for the office of the president in 2023.

Atiku in a statement released by the Atiku Media Office and shared with Legit.ng said that after months of consultations with stakeholders across Nigeria he will publicly make his intentions known on Wednesday, March 23.

Atiku has said that he is set to officially declare to contest for the 2023 presidency Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Twitter

The former vice president and the 2019 presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said he had consulted with stakeholders both across the country and those in the diaspora.

He said the official declaration of his intention to run for the presidency will have in attendance his friends, associates, political leaders, party faithful and supporters.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The statement said the event will take place at the International Conference Center, Abuja on Wednesday, March 23, by 11 am.

It read in part:

"His official declaration kick starts the former Vice President’s participation in the race for the presidential ticket of the PDP ahead of the next year’s general election.

"It may be recalled that last week, Atiku picked the nomination and expression of interest forms of the PDP, which were donated to him by the North East Business Community, urging him to run for president in the 2023 election."

2023: Northern businessmen buys N40m presidential nomination form for Atiku

Prominent businessmen in the north who believed in Atiku Abubakar's just cause has purchased the PDP nomination form for him.

Elated by the gesture, the presidential hopeful made the announcement via his official Facebook page.

Meanwhile, the PDP presidential form is given at N40 million while the governorship form is given at N21 million.

2023 presidency: Atiku happy, impressed after crucial PDP meeting

Meanwhile, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is certain that the PDP is set to take over the leadership of Nigeria in the 2023 general elections.

Atiku who is also a presidential aspirant on the platform of the opposition party expressed satisfaction after attending a crucial meeting convened by the leadership of the PDP.

He noted that the outcome of the meeting held with members of PDP's Board of Trustees (BoT) showed that was in his words, the party was "organic."

Source: Legit.ng