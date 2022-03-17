Reports of Senator John James Akpanudoedehe being sacked as the caretaker committee secretary of the APC has been dismissed

APC deputy national publicity secretary, Hon. Yekini Nabena has declared that Akpanudoedehe cannot be sacked by mere fiat

Nabena said the National Executive Committee of the ruling party has to meet and carrying out such action

FCT, Abuja - Deputy national publicity secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Yekini Nabena, has condemned the purported sack of the national secretary of the party, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe.

Nabena declared that only the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling party can exercise such power.

Senator Akpanudoedehe seems to be facing internal opposition within the APC. Photo credit: APC Nigeria

A letter containing a vote of no confidence on the national secretary emerged on Thursday morning, March 17 revealing that a full quorum of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, consisting of 10 members signed a letter sacking Akpanudoedehe.

Responding to the purported sack while speaking to journalists at the APC national secretariat, Nabena said such action can not stand anywhere.

The APC chieftain said those who signed the said sack letter have no power to remove the the Akwa Ibom-born politician.

His words:

“What they need is two-thirds of NEC – NEC members and not appointed members. The governors are elected, so they are members of NEC, the president is a member of NEC.

“So, whatsoever Stella Okotete and co were doing amounted to nulity because they don’t have the power, they have failed to read their party constitution.

“In short, they are seen as borrowed members of NEC in the first place, some of them, except the governors among them, are not authentic members of NEC. So, it is an exercise in futility.”

Legit.ng gathered that members of the CECPC who signed the document sacking the secretary are Niger state governor, Sani Bello; a former Senate President, Ken Nnamani and Senator Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf.

Others are Professor Tahir Mamman, David Lyon, Akinremi Olaide, Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed, Dr James Lalu, Stella Okotete.

Senator Akpanudoedehe absent as Buni meets CECPC members

Legit.ng had earlier reported that members of the CECPC held a closed-door meeting on Thursday evening, March 17.

The meeting which took place at Yobe State Governors’ Lodge in Asokoro had in attendance all the members of the committee.

Senator Akpanudoedehe was, however, absent at the closed-door meeting.

Buni regains control of APC, reverses major actions taken by Gov Bello

In a related development, Buni has dumped the national convention sub-committee list earlier adopted by Governor Bello.

Governor Buni also earlier cancelled the emergency meeting of the NEC meeting slated for Thursday, March 17.

The national caretaker chairman of the APC returned to his position after President Muhammadu Buhari's intervention.

