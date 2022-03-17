An aide to the chief Willie Obiano has announced his ambition to contest the Anambra Central senatorial seat

This implies that Uzoegbunam Okagbue would be contesting for the APGA ticket along side Victor Umeh, the senator representing the zone

According to Okagbue, he is in a better position than Victor Umeh to secure the senatorial seat for the people of Anambra

With the elections in sight, Uzuegbunam Okagbue, an aide of the outgoing Anambra state Governor, Willie Obiano is in a heated battle with Senator Victor Umeh.

ThisDay reports that the duo is in a battle for the All Grand Progressive Alliance (APGA) senatorial ticket.

It was gathered that Okagbue who worked as a chief protocol officer to Obiano had challenged Umeh on his aspiration to head for the Anambra central senatorial district seat.

Victor Umeh and Uzoegbunam Okagbue are in a battle for APGA's Anambra Central senatorial ticket Photo: Chief Victor Umeh

Okagbue had announced his interest to run for the zone's seat on the platform of APGA. He also urged the people of Anambra central to look beyond Umeh and hand the ticket to a vibrant politician who can win the seat at the election.

The aspirant who made this declaration at his home in Umunachi, Dunukofia local government area of Anambra state assured the people of his readiness for the tasks ahead.

Okagbue said:

“We need younger and more vibrant people to represent Anambra Central. The Senate is not a retirement home where politicians who have served in various positions are settled to go and rest.

“I represent something different in Anambra Central, and I assure you that if I represent Anambra Central in the Senate, they will begin to see the difference.”

Having served as deputy chief of staff in Anambra for a total of eight years, Okagbue said he is better prepared for the election than anyone else.

His words:

“I have public and private sector experience. Having worked with the governor for eight years and also as a banker previously for eight years, I believe I’m more prepared for the job.

“We cannot be given the ticket of our party to one man in every election, and he will not win the election. We need to try new people, and that is what I represent.

“Umeh should rather wait and be playing advisory roles in the party, because if we give him our ticket, he may lose the election."

