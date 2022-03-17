Nigerians across the country have been asked to bear with the present administration on the issue of fuel scarcity and electricity blackout

The appeal was made by President Muhammadu Buhari via a statement released by his spokesperson Garba Shehu

The president also apologised to Nigerians over the hardship they have faced in the past weeks due to the challenges of fuel scarcity and total collapse of the national grid

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, March 16, apologised to Nigerians over the challenges they have felt due to the complete electricity blackout which occurred during the week.

The president also apologised for the fuel scarcity which has lasted weeks forcing Nigerians to spend some reasonable period of time in long queues at petrol stations.

The Cable reports that a statement issued by the spokesperson to the president, Garba Shehu, said the federal government is taking appropriate steps to address the challenges.

Buhari has promised to ensure that those responsible for the blackout and fuel scarcity are made to face justice Photo: Muhammadu Buhari

Sheh added that President Buhari regrets that inconvenience and sufferings heaped on Nigerians by the power outage and fuel scarcity.

Also talking tough on the matter, the president assured that sanctions would be taken against those who have brought this pain upon Nigerians.

Leadership reports that the statement said the present administration is aware that the challenge of fuel scarcity has put a strain on Nigerians and their businesses.

Relief for Nigerians

Buhari, however, assured that relief is on the way for all Nigerians.

His words:

"I especially apologise to all sections of society for this...The government is working round the clock to attend to this issue.

"An action plan agreed upon earlier this month is being implemented to address the scarcity."

National grid Restored, says minister hours after cities across Nigeria suffered blackout

The Federal Government had earlier assured Nigerians that the challenge of total electricity blackout across the country will soon come to an end.

The minister of power said that the national grid which collapsed on Tuesday, March 15, has been restored.

According to the minister, the vandalization of gas pipelines has been the major cause of the collapse of the national grid.

Barely 24 hours after it was restored, national grid packs up again

The cause of the lack of electricity across the country had been attributed to the collapse of the national grid.

The national grid was said to have collapsed within 24 hours after it was restored by some officials.

Sources said a report showed that the power plants were operating before the grid system collapsed and were active as of 5 pm on Tuesday, March 15.

