The current challenges of electricity supply in Nigeria are being resolved with the ongoing restoration of normal operations, the minister of power, Abubakar Aliyu.

Early in the week, the national grid suffered a decrease in electricity due to so many factors. However, more of the power is being restored.

The current energy crisis confronting some key sectors of the economy also contributed to the problems the country is facing in the power sector, Legit.ng gathered.

The minister of power has attributed the collapse of the national grid to the vandalization of gas pipelines Photo: Abubakar D Aliyu

Speaking on the incident, the minister said that the major contribution to the challenges faced in the power sector is the vandalization of pipelines that supply gas to some of the power plants across the country.

Aliyu said:

"This too is being resolved in collaboration with the relevant agencies. NNPC and other gas suppliers are working relentlessly to restore gas supply for optimum power supply.

"The government is doing everything - working with the relevant security agencies - to stop the vandalization of pipelines."

According to the minister, the routine maintenance of power generating plants had also contributed to the current power outages states across Nigeria are experiencing.

His words:

"These challenges do not in any way indicate that the ongoing rehabilitation of the national grid by the government is not yielding results.

"Despite all the challenges, we are recording successes and the grid is being restored back to full operation. Government solicits the support of all Nigerians at this time, while efforts will continue to increase and stabilize the electricity supply across Nigeria."

Barely 24 hours after it was restored, national grid packs up again

The cause of the lack of electricity across the country had been attributed to the collapse of the national grid.

The national grid was said to have collapsed within 24 hours after it was restored by some officials.

Sources said a report showed that the power plants were operating before the grid system collapsed and were active as of 5 pm on Tuesday, March 15.

Minister holds emergency meeting over poor electricity supply

The federal government had made a swift move to address the lingering poor electricity supply across the country.

The minister of power, Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu has summoned all the key stakeholders in the power value chain.

The minister promised Nigerians that the issue will soon be addressed once and for all and the country will enjoy maximum power supply.

