The cause of the lack of electricity across the country has been attributed to the collapse of the national grid

The national grid was said to have collapsed within 24 hours after it was restored by some officials

Sources said a report showed that the power plants were operatingbefore the grid system collapsed and were active as of 5 pm on Tuesday, March 15

The national electricity grid on Tuesday, March 15, collapsed within 24 hours after it was restored, Daily Trust reports.

It was gathered that the national grid shut down between 5 pm and 6 pm on Tuesday, March 16, causing a widespread power outage across the country.

The collapse of the national grid led to a lack of power supply to Nigerian electricity consumers

Source: Facebook

Note that the national grid had earlier dropped from 3,000 megawatts to 1,758MW leaving just 12 Generation Companies (Gencos) operating.

An hourly data supplied by the system operations department of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), there was no report of any GenCo generating power on the grid at the time.

A source within the industry said that the collapse of the system on Tuesday, March 15, was multiple especially from the gas-fired power plants.

The source added that there were efforts to supply power to Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city through the three hydropower plants.

These hydros are Kainji, Jebba and Shiroro all in Niger, a state in north central Nigeria.

In addition, a review of the power plants operating before the grid system collapsed show that they were active as of 5 pm and generated 1,758MW before the system went off.

The source said that the national grid had up to 18 plants operating and generated 3,114MW as of 4 pm before six plants went off.

This led to the instability of the national grid and further collapse of the system.

Minister holds emergency meeting over poor electricity supply

The federal government had made a swift move to address the lingering poor electricity supply across the country.

The minister of power, Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu has summoned all the key stakeholders in the power value chain.

The minister promised Nigerians that the issue will soon be addressed once and for all and the country will enjoy maximum power supply.

Schneider Electric moves to address energy deficit in Nigeria

In a related development, Schneider Electric has introduced its new range of microgrid solutions in a workshop themed “Transforming Africa’s Energy Future,” held in Lagos recently.

The one-day workshop gave the energy management company the opportunity to notify the Nigerian market about its new microgrid solutions and communicate on what it is doing next to address the energy deficit sustainably in Africa, beginning with Nigeria.

In accordance with the federal government’s pursuit of a 2060 Net Zero energy transition goal, Schneider Electric believes its re-engineered microgrid system will strengthen the pursuit of a decarbonized environment and a sustainable energy future in Nigeria and across Africa.

