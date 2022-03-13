An election monitoring group has decried the crisis currently rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress

According to the group, the recent attempt to force the leadership of the APC out will not augur well for Nigeria's democracy

The group also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission for standing by the truth and recognising the Mai Mala Buni-led leadership

FCT, Abuja - The Coalition of Independent Observers have cried out over plans by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC to desecrate the electoral acts.

The group also scored the APC low over attempts to remove the party leadership through unconstitutional means.

The observers commended INEC leadership for not approving the illegality in the APC. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Convener of the coalition, Abdullahi Bilal who spoke to journalists in Abuja said there is a need for a shift in attitude and response to what is happening in the APC.

He said this is the time to move from treating the party’s crisis as a spectator event as the consequences of what is going on in APC would impact all citizens.

He said when those behind these problems are done with the APC they would invariably turn on Nigeria.

According to him, elections, whether general or party primaries, are important processes that differentiate democracy from autocracy and dictatorships.

His words:

“The APC has been placed on this trajectory in recent months and we fear that if nothing is done to reverse the situation, it would not matter what the electorate decide to do during the 2023 general elections, those eradicating internal democracy in the APC would come out to ensure that votes do not count.

“We had a taste of how these people behave going by the way they insist on holding the APC elective national convention without meeting statutory conditions stipulated in the Electoral Act and the party’s own constitution.”

Bilal said the fears of independent monitors about the prospects of Nigeria descending into full-blown dictatorship is coalescing into reality owing to a return to an era where coups are now considered fashionable.

The observers commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which it said has so far stood its ground and insisted that it will not recognize any leadership of the CECPC that did not emerge through recognized processes.

APC crisis: Cabal out to procure court injunction against Buni, says Youth group

Meanwhile, the APC Youth Development and Solidarity Network has alleged that some cabals are desperately out to procure a court injunction against the party's caretaker committee under Governor Mai Mala Buni.

The group alleged that a whopping N5billion has been earmarked for the purpose.

Speaking at a press conference attended by a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja on Sunday, March 13, the group led by Tobias Ogbeh, said the plan is aimed at causing an uprising within the APC and the country at large in pursuit of an ambition built on deceit and the quest for power through the back door.

APC members to welcome Mai Mala Buni after medical trip

In a related development, barring any last-minute changes, members of the APC are expected to welcome Governor Buni back to the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Monday, March 14.

The coordinator of a group planning a welcome back party for Governor Buni, said the recent hiccups in the party by some elements were targeted at eliminating the Yobe state chief executive while on his hospital bed.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, March 10, the convener, Hon. Tope Musbau, said some elements resorted to blackmail and campaign of calumny to paint the governor in bad light before President Buhari when their initial plot failed.

