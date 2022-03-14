Major cities across the country experienced a blackout on Monday, March 14, following the collapse of the national grid.

At least four Distribution Companies (DISCOs) confirmed the development as they informed their customers of the situation

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) reported a total system collapse on the national grid at 10:40 am

Power outages in Nigeria are very common and system collapse has occurred repeatedly in the past

There was total blackout in major cities across the country on Monday, March 14, as the national grid suffered yet another total system collapse.

Legit.ng gathered that this was following a general collapse of the national grid that occurred at in various states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Major cities may experience another round of black out as the national grid collapsed again for the second time this year. Photo credit: @eonsintelligenc

Source: Twitter

The grid collapse was confirmed by no fewer than four Distribution Companies (DISCOs) on social media in a message to their customers.

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) disclosed on Twitter that the collapse occurred around 10:40am on Monday.

It assured electricity consumers that the power supply will be restored as soon as the grid is repaired by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

List of states to be affected include:

1. Lagos

2. Abuja

3. Enugu

4. Abia

5. Anambra

6. Ebonyi

7. Imo

On its part, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) and Kaduna Electric in separate statements notified their customers about the outage .

Nigerians react

@Mareeyama said:

"National Grid collapsed today? So the lack of electricity we’ve been experiencing was what?"

@iSlimfit said:

"The National Grid in Nigeria collapses almost every quarter. Is it held by the tip of a thread? Even Ukraine with all the bombing and shooting, still has light."

@iyke_nwabuko said:

"Asuu on strike, national grid collapses, fuel scarcity, Naira in the mud, security on the precipes, Inflation on a daily rise, Roads as death traps, Unemployment rate on a record high, External debt on an astronomical rise. We have an emergency on our hands!!!"

@Morris_Monye said:

"I can’t believe in 2022, we are having this same issues. It is not as if missile or rockets struck the National grid or an earthquake destroyed it. Amazing really."

@wickedstepmami said

"So national grid has pafuka? This one is not life o."

