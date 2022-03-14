The federal government has now made a move to address the lingering poor electricity supply across the country

The minister of power, Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu has summoned all the key stakeholders in the power value chain

The minister promised Nigerians that the issue will soon be addressed once and for all and the country will enjoy maximum power supply

FCT, Abuja - The minister of power, Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu is currently holding an emergency meeting with all the stakeholders in the power sector to address the current low power generation which has caused epileptic power supply across the country.

The minister warned that stakeholders must work together to make electricity more stable across the country.

Minister Aliyu has promised to address the issue once and for all.

Source: Facebook

The meeting which is holding at the conference hall of the ministry has in attendance delegation from the power generation companies, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET), and Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).

Others are the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company, and other key stakeholders in the power value chain.

In his opening remarks, the minister said:

“This meeting was summoned to address the current electricity situation in the country which we see not happy about. We must find a solution so that Nigerians will have electricity. I want us to have the patience to talk to each other, not blaming each other.”

Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu maintained that the Nigerian government will not relent in its effort to make sure that improvements in the power sector is sustained and built upon so that electricity supply improves across Nigeria.

He added that current challenges must be addressed, adding that government will find solutions that will ensure prompt resolution of all the problems affecting power generation right now in Nigeria.

