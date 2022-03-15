Ahead of the 2023 governorship election in Kaduna state, a report by Daily Trust unveils members of the core team from which Governor Nasir El-Rufai said his likely successor will be picked.

The newspaper said sources familiar with the workings of the Kaduna state government and those close to El-Rufai have given the names of the 11 persons that are members of the governor's core team.

Kaduna deputy governor, Hadiza Balarabe, named as member of El-Rufai's core team where the next governor may emerge from. Photo credit: @GovKaduna

Recall that Governor El-Rufai had said on Channels TV that his preferred successor is in his core team when asked to unveil his anointed candidate come 2023.

He had said:

“My preference is in our core team; that is the first 11. I said core team because these are the guys that worked with me since 2014 to organise our party, our campaign and we won and got elected."

Here is the list of members of the core team, according to Daily Trust:

1. Hadiza Balarabe

The deputy governor of Kaduna state, Hadiza Balarabe, is reportedly a member of the core team. She hails from Sanga LGA in the southern part of the state.

2. Balarabe Abbas Lawal

Another member of the team is the Secretary to the State government (SSG), Balarabe Abbas Lawal.

3. Bashir Saidu

Bashir Saidu is the commissioner for finance in the northwestern state. He is also believed to be a member of the core team.

4. Muhammed Sani Abdullahi

Muhammed Sani Abdullahi is also a serving commissioner in El-Rufai government. He is in charge of Budget and Planning.

5. Samuel Aruwan

Samuel Aruwan, who is reported to be a member of the core team, is also commissioner in Kaduna state. He is in charge of Internal Security.

6. Senator Uba Sani

Senator Uba Sani is currently representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly. He defeated Senator Shehu Sani to clinch the senatorial seat in 2019 with the backing of Governor El-Rufai.

7. Senator Sule Kwari

Senator Sule Kwari is also reported to be a member of Governor El-Rufai’s team 11. He is current representing Kaduna North in the National Assembly.

8. Jimi Lawal

Jimi Lawal is serving in the El-Rufai government as Senior Adviser Councillor.

9. Hafiz Bayero

Hafiz Bayero is the administrator of the Kaduna Municipal Authority.

10. Muyiwa Adekeye

Muyiwa Adekeye is the Special Adviser on Media to Governor El-Rufai.

11.Saude Atoyebi

Saude Atoyebi is also serving in the El-Rufai-led Kaduna government as Deputy Chief of Staff

Meanwhile, it was also learnt that there are three associate members aside from the 11 core team members.

They are:

Alhaji Idris Othman

Hadiza Bala Usman

Peter Jones

2023: Sani declares ambition to contest Kaduna governorship election

Meanwhile, Senator Sani who is listed as a member of El-Rufai's core team has announced his interest to contest for the seat of governor in Kaduna state.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Kaduna, Nasir Dambatta, stated that Senator Sani made the declaration to run for the number one seat in Kaduna at the state's secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, March 15.

The lawmaker, while stating that he was at the party's secretariat to seek support for his political call to lead residents of the state, said the cooperation of the people and the party members would be appreciated.

