A group within the ruling All Progressives Congress has accused Governor Nasir El-Rufai of misleading party members

The APC Interity Group was reacting to the recent comments attributed to the Kaduna state governor in a recent interview

According to the group, El-Rufai is behind a well-thought out plan to oust Buni and position himself as the vice-presidential candidate of the APC in 2023

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) Integrity Group has accused Governor Nasir El-Rufai of misleading party faithful and laying false claims against the chairman, Caretaker/Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni.

The group said the governor is orchestrating a well-thought plot to sabotage Governor Buni’s efforts for his vice-presidential ambition.

Governor El- Rufai has been accused of misleading APC members. Photo credit: Kaduna state government

Speaking at a press conference attended by a Legit.ng reporter on Thursday, March 10, a spokesperson for the group, Patriot Adams Abel, described the Kaduna state governor as a man who is all about his selfish interest and can go to any length to accomplish his mission.

Abel rubbished El-Rufai’s claims that:

“President Buhari and 19 out of 23 APC Governors are in support of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello to boot out Buni and the CEPCC scribe.”

The group also countered El-Rufai’s statement that Buni had been removed from his office.

He said:

“El-Rufai should be sufficiently schooled to accept that the APC is not Kaduna state that he governs by fiat. APC has organs that have layers of responsibility and at no time was the power to hire and fire a caretaker chairman outsourced to El-Rufai.”

The APC Integrity Group said the governor's assertion that his Yobe state counterpart declined to swear in state executives were also not valid.

Abel added:

“El-Rufai claimed that governors and President Buhari directed Governor Buni to swear in state excos elected months ago and that he never followed the order; that the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) asked him to brief them, but he did not.

“He further claimed that PGF did not know anything about the party. As usual, El-Rufai lied. He should have explained how Buni is supposed to swear in state excos when as many as 14 state chapters were bogged down by court cases that resulted from the kind of autocratic tendencies of the PGF.

“It also showed an absolute disregard for the other arms of government since the Kaduna state governor was practically expecting his Yobe state counterpart to disregard extant court orders that forbade the swearing-in of some of the state excos he was referring to.”

The APC Integrity Group, therefore, warned El-Rufai to stop his blackmail and leave Buni alone to run the CECPC in the fashion he ran it to reduce the crisis in the state chapters of the party.

The group also challenged El-Rufai to, in concrete terms, prove that the APC governors are opposed to Buni as chairman of CECPC.

El-Rufai out to tarnish president’s image, says Pro-Buhari group

In a related development, the Buhari Core Supporters Network has alleged that Governor El-Rufai of is out to tarnish the image of President Buhari.

The group also alleged that the governor is behind the leaked APC zoning documents making the rounds and therefore, urged that he must be punished for his indiscretion.

President of the group, Badamosi Luqman in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, March 6 said it is callous that documents with President Buhari’s signature were released under such questionable circumstances.

Buhari cannot sack Buni As APC national caretaker chairman, says party chieftain

Meanwhile, Ben Abdul, a constitutional and international analyst and chieftain of the APC, has declared that President Buhari cannot sack Governor Buni as the national caretaker chairman of the ruling party.

Abdul made this known in a statement sent to journalists on Monday, March 7 while reacting to the lead story in a major national newspaper that President Buhari had sacked Buni.

He said the only organ of the party that can remove Buni as the chairman of the party is the National Executive Committee which is the highest decision-making organ of the party.

