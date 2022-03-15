Barr Ray Nnaji, has vowed to drag the Enugu state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to court if it fails to maintain the existing rotation and allows Senator Ike Ekweremadu or others outside Enugu east to pick its governorship ticket, The Nation reports.

Recall that former the former deputy Senate president on Friday, March 11, declared his intention to contest for the governorship of Enugu State in 2023.

Ekweremadu, who currently represents Enugu West said he was going into the governorship race to make a pathway for a new Enugu state.

The former national auditor of the PDP speaking with newsmen in Enugu on Tuesday, March 15, made the remark in reaction to the statement credited to Ekweremadu where he said that there has never been zoning of the governorship position in the state.

The federal lawmaker added that those who governed Enugu never emerged through any zoning arrangement.

While expressing worry over the silence of the party leadership on the rotation of the governorship position, Nnaji insisted that by convention and practice, the seat should be zoned to Enugu East Senatorial District.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Nnaji a two-term chairman of Nkanu West LGA threatened to test the provisions of Section 7(3c) of the PDP Constitution regarding rotation of party and public offices in court.

LG chairmen knock Ekweremadu over zoning denial

Meanwhile, local government chairmen in Enugu state have accused Ekweremadu of being economical with the truth over his position on zoning of Enugu governorship in 2023, Vanguard added.

The five council chairmen from Enugu-West Senatorial District said the agreement was reached at a meeting of the Enugu state caucus of the PDP back on July 7, 2013, which Ekweremadu attended.

They made their position known in a communiqué they issued after a meeting in Udi local council of the state.

Zoning: Influential PDP senators fight dirty over 2023 Enugu governorship ticket

In a previous report by Legit.ng, the leaders of PDP in Enugu state are at loggerheads over the zoning of the state’s 2023 governorship ticket.

The zoning debate has pitted the senator representing Enugu East, Chimaroke Nnamani, against Ekweremadu who represents Enugu West in the Senate.

Nnamani is said to have rallied key PDP leaders in the state to back the zoning of the ticket to Enugu East, a move Ekweremadu described as a gang up against Enugu West.

Source: Legit.ng