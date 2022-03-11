A former deputy president of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, on Friday declared his intention to contest for the governorship of Enugu State in 2023.

Ekweremadu, who currently represents Enugu West, was first elected a senator in 2003.

Declaring his intention at a world press conference in Enugu, tagged “media consultation,” Ekweremadu said he was going into the governorship race to make a pathway for a new Enugu State.

The politician said that if given the opportunity, he would not be a zonal governor but a governor of the whole Enugu State.

He said he was not a product of zoning and would introduce an all-embracing governance that would benefit the whole state irrespective of zones.

Ekweremadu explained that if there had been zoning arrangement in governance as canvassed in some quarters in the state, he would not have been in the Senate for five terms.

He said, “If anybody said there was an agreement on zoning, let that person say it. I was never a product of zoning. If there had been zoning, I’d not have been in the Senate for five times.”

He promised to solve the insecurity problem in the state if he became governor by setting up an independent security outfit that would complement the existing security outfits in the state.

The senator also said he would ensure that Enugu is industrialised to the extent that “at least two industries will be cited in each of the 17 local government areas in four years.”

He added that the perennial water scarcity in the state, especially in Enugu metropolis, would be solved within his six months in power if elected.

