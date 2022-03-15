The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has moved a meeting of its National Executive Committee (NEC) to Wednesday, March 16

The meeting originally scheduled to hold on Tuesday, March 15, was postponed over the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 elections among other issues

Debo Ologunagba, the PDP national publicity secretary made the disclosure on Monday, March 14, at the end of the national caucus meeting

The Punch reports that the meeting slated for Tuesday, March 15, was moved to Wednesday, March 16, over the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 elections and the manifesto drafting committee.

PDP spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba made the announcement while briefing journalists at the end of the National Caucus meeting on Monday night, March 14.

Ologunagba went on to note that the Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting will also be held on Wednesday.

2023: Handiwork of mischievous elements, PDP disowns viral primary election timetable

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as fake the 2023 primary election timetable currently circulating on social media.

The party’s spokesman in a statement on Sunday, March 13, in Abuja, said the purported list is the handiwork of mischievous elements seeking to create confusion and mislead the public.

Ologunagba went on to urge its members and the public to ignore the document making the rounds on social media.

2023: PDP more united, cohesive than ever, says Gov Ifeanyi Okowa

In a related development, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state on Monday, March 14, said the PDP had never been stronger, cohesive, and more united than now and warned against acts that could undermine the new spirit in the party.

Okowa said that if PDP faithful avoided acts that could cause distraction, the party would win massively in the 2023 general elections.

He made the remarks at the swearing-in of his senior political adviser and three special advisers at Government House, Asaba.

