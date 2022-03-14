The Redeemed Christian Church of God recently announced a new directorate focused on politics and governance

The announcement of the new directorate by the megachurch was criticised by PDP presidential aspirant, Dele Momodu

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria has clarified that the move by the RCCG was based on its directive to pentecostal churches

Lagos - The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria has stated that the setting up of the directorate of politics and governance in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) is based on its directive to pentecostal churches in Nigeria.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by Kolade Segun-Okeowo, PFN's deputy-director, Directorate of Politics and Governance, the association noted that the reaction of journalist and politician, Dele Momodu to the move is out of jitter.

The Bishop Wale Oke-led PFN has clarified that it is behind the initiative for churches to set up a governance and politics unit. Photo credit: The Sword of The Spirit Ministries International

Source: Twitter

Segun-Okeowo said:

“I expected such backlash from the likes of Uncle Dele Momodu who, because of his interest in 2023 might begin to exhibit unnecessary jittery over such moves by a church that is seen to be a home base for the vice president.

“Although I am not a spokesman for the RCGG, I owe it a duty to set the records straight and exonerate the leadership of RCCG from such spurious and ill-conceived, and not well thought out conclusions.

“The decision of the leadership to set up a Directorate of Politics and Governance is a product of over one decade of pleas and agitations by well-meaning members of the church including my humble self requesting for the creation of such a department in the church.

“Our request, although not acceded to immediately, was accepted and consultations commenced on the way forward. This was at a time when Prof Yemi Osinbajo was nowhere near the vice presidency.

“What has become The Directorate of Politics and Governance of the RCCG today is a combination of the efforts of several members of the church making request for the creation of the same and has nothing to do with the aspirations of any particular candidate.

“That the creation of the Directorate of Politics and Governance in the Church is an invitation to Armageddon is laughable and a figment of Uncle Dele Momodu's imagination. There is no invitation to Armageddon anywhere!!!

“To opine that the church has no business being involved in Politics is a dead assertion that no one should make again. The church, being an integral part of the society has got more than enough reasons to get involved in the process that governs the society it has contributed so much to build.”

He further said Momodu's suggestion that religion and politics be separated is not tenable and unacceptable.

He stated that the RCCG only became the first amongst other pentecostal churches in Nigeria under the leadership of PFN to kowtow and subscribe to the vision of the Directorate of Politics and Governance, adding that others will soon follow suit.

He added:

“It may also interest Uncle Dele Momodu that the National Directorate of Politics and Governance of the PFN is not headed by a member of the RCCG but a General Overseer from another denomination in the person of The Rt. Hon. Pastor Femi Emmanuel.

“To this end, I advise Egbon Dele Momodu and his gang of "wolf wailers" to relax and get correct information before screaming to the rooftops

“The Directorate of Politics and Governance both in RCCG in particular and The PFN has come to stay and is far bigger than the aspirations of any single individual or group of individuals.”

