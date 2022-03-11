An aide to the former governor of Ekiti state, Lere Olayinka, has highlighted reasons why Senator Abiodun Olujimi should not feel arrived with the Peoples Democratic Party in the state

Olayinka said Senator Olujimi is the number one beneficiary of the PDP in Ekiti state as the party has done more for her than anyone else

According to Olayinka, the lawmaker has risen in her political career from the state level to the federal level because she rode on the platform of the PDP

Lere Olayinka, the spokesperson of Bisi Kolawole’s guber campaign for Ekiti state and former chief press secretary to ex-governor Ayodele Fayose has said that with Senator Abiodun Olujimi’s numerous benefits from the party, she should not feel aggrieved over the recent development in the party.

Legit.ng recalls that the lawmaker representing the Ekiti south senatorial district, had threatened to quit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Lere Olayinka said that Senator Olujimi has benefitted from the PDP more than anyone else in Ekiti state

Olujimi had expressed disappointment in the leadership of the party over how issues were being handled in the state.

The former governorship aspirant who later withdrew her participation from the party’s primaries said a meeting with her group would determine whether she would remain in the party or not.

But speaking exclusively with Legit.ng, Lere Olayinka said, Olujimi had benefited more from the party than any other person.

Party's preparation ahead of Ekiti governorship election

Responding to whether the development in the party will have adverse effects on its preparation ahead of the Ekiti guber election, Olayinka said:

“Election at times is not about big names. We are going into an election that involves the people who feel concerned about an APC government that has done nothing for the state. It’s not about who is there or not there.

"It’s about the people basically. As per reaching out to people who felt aggrieved; I have asked myself why some people will say they are aggrieved, and I have asked questions; what offence did the party commit against the people?"

Stressing on why Olujimi should have remained faithful and committed to the party even if she feels slighted over an issue, he said:

“What offence will senator Olujimi say the party committed against her, having used the platform of the party?

"In Ekiti state today, and I stand to be challenged, Senator Olujimi stands as the number one beneficiary of PDP in the state."

Benefits enjoyed by Senator Olujimi in Ekiti state

Olayinka listed some of the benefits to include being special assistant to Governor Fayose in 2004, and that from special assistant she became House of Representatives member, after which she became a deputy governor.

He said:

“From deputy governor, she returned as commissioner for works. From commissioner for Works, she became a member Univeristy of Ilorin governing council. She was a member of the National Communications Commission.

"She was a BoT member of the party. She went to the senate and became deputy minority leader. She was also a minority leader. Till today, she remains in the Senate."

According to the campaign spokesman, one can count all she had benefited from the PDP. He said that at least, with this, she should be able to say ‘even if anyone offends me, I will stand with this party that has done so much for me.’

According to Olayinka, whether one likes it or not, all these things that she has benefitted from, were also at the expense of some other people, stressing that politics is when you get, others lose out.

The former CPS said:

"But it’s funny that when you benefit, you clap for the system and when the system does not benefit you, you condemn it.

“Be that as it may, Governor Fayose has been reaching out to all of them. The party has also set up a conciliation committee."

"That committee has met with all of them. We will keep reaching out to them. But the truth of the matter is that I’m a realist and you cannot force an unwilling horse to drink water from the river even if you force it to the river bank."

He argued that in this kind of arrangement, you don’t need to beg people too much, stating that if people really love a system, they will sacrifice.

His words:

“I have seen people who were so aggrieved, yet nobody begged them so much before they retraced their steps. For instance, olujimi’s group, which they called ‘repositioning’ then was led by Otunba Yinka Akerele. Otunba was the one who came first in the PDP primaries of 2007.

"The ticket of the party was taken from him and given to somebody who came third- Engr Segun Oni. He was aggrieved and left the party, but he is now back in the party."

“So if you are reaching out, you should reach out to those who will not make reconciliation difficult. This is because a wife who still loves her husband will always find a way around peace even if they have issues.’’

