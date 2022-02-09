Senator Olujimi moves to pull out of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti state over alleged poor treatment of her faction

The Ekiti lawmaker believes she is being treated unjustly because she is a woman and will now look at available options in order to make a decision

Olujimi said her group would soon make an announcement on whether they will continue to remain in the PDP or seek favour elsewhere

Ado-Ekiti - The lawmaker representing Ekiti South senatorial district, Senator Biodun Olujimi, has threatened to quit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stating that she was disappointed in the leadership of the party over how issues were being handled in the state.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the former governorship aspirant who later withdrew her participation from the January 26 primaries said her group in the party would take a final decision any moment from now.

Legit.ng gathered that she disclosed this in Ado-Ekiti after a meeting with her group where they discussed the alleged bad treatment they received during the party's governorship primaries and the controversies that trailed the development.

The lawmaker said that a committee led by a former acting governor, Tunji Odeyemi would now discuss extensively with her supporters in all local government areas in the state and submit a good report, after which, the committee’s recommendations would be made public for further action.

Olujimi said her supporters have been briefed on what is on the ground, adding that they have equally sought their opinions on the matter.

She said the committee has been given three days to turn in their report, saying that a larger meeting would hold after then when a proper decision would be reached.

The Ekiti lawmaker said that even though there are options on the table, they would be careful in taking decisions that they won't regret later.

On the options, she said, one of them is to go and apologise to former governor Ayodele Fayose about what they did wrongly and then return back to the party or they pull out completely.

Olujimi said:

"And we say that can’t be done in a hurry because tempers are high and we need them to calm to be able to talk and hold a big meeting on Sunday, January 13 when we would announce to the public where we are going.”

She alleged that her gender was the reason she was being suppressed and frustrated in the party she had invested to build, stating that if she was a man, she wouldn’t get such bad treatment from the party.

According to her, some people are being taken for granted and the party will now suffer for it.

She added:

“What the national did, is highly disappointing and unexpected. We are no longer children and we have been in this business for quite some time. If it is a former governor that is a sitting senator, can they do what has happened to me? No! My gender has affected and beyond that, the fact that people take everybody for granted has also affected all of us. You can’t take people for granted."

She, however, denied the allegation that she was approached by Fayose for reconciliation.

The lawmaker stated:

“It was a pure falsehood. Fayose didn’t call me. All he only did was to post the pictures of Bisi Kolawole’s entry into Ado-Ekiti onto my phones. I saw them and I didn’t reply. It is when they speak to you that you know something is happening. I am not bothered because we have been in this business for a while."

Olujimi pulls out of Ekiti PDP primaries

Legit.ng had previously reported that Senator Olujimi pulled out of Ekiti PDP primary election as she claimed she was disenfranchised.

It was reported that she had alleged that some party chieftains including a former governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose, had hijacked the party structure despite all that she went through in the party.

The development was a follow-up to the anger and frustration she claimed had pilled up due to the handling of issues in the party.

