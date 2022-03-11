Honourable Adebanjo vented his frustration on the COVID-19 protocol, stating that it is high time Nigeria abrogate it

He called for the lower legislative chamber to revisit all COVID-19 protocols, especially wearing the face mask, as he believes that it can cause health complications for people

The deputy speaker said his plea had been noted, stating that the legislative process will come to play in a bid to nullify the use of a face mask

A House of Representative member, Olufemi Adebanjo has lamented that the novel Coronavirus is no longer prevalent in Nigeria, urging that Nigerians should stop wearing the face mask, The Cable report.

The honourable member from Lagos state made this known during a plenary session at the lower legislative chamber on Thursday, March 10, in Abuja.

Adebanjo who is representing Alimosho's local constituency maintained that there are no prevalent COVID-cases in the country. Photo Credit: Olufemi Adebanjo

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that Adebanjo whose assertions states that Nigeria is COVID-19 free goes contrary to the report of the country’s health agency, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

It was gathered that statistics of the NCDC show that no fewer than 84 new cases were recorded on Thursday, March 10.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Adebanjo, who is adamant and confident, told the lower legislative chamber that Nigeria should stop using face masks.

He said that wearing the face mask has been overbearing, stating that he had not heard of any Coronavirus cases in Nigeria and overseas in over 90 days.

The honourable further stated that wearing the face mask regularly has its health disadvantage to the human body, as he lamented without wearing a face mask at plenary.

He said:

“It affects our respiratory system and our lungs. So there is no more COVID-19 in Nigeria, there are no more COVID-19 abroad.”

House of Representative position on the matter

Reacting to his assertions, deputy speaker, Idris Wase who presided over the plenary said that legislative decision will be made to determine if the wearing of face mask will be terminated.

He said:

“I want to advise, as legislators we are supposed to be compliant with rules, the constitution, the acts and we have the NCDC for regulating our affairs and conduct.

“So it is not for the speaker to rule on their duty that has been assigned to them duly by the act of the national assembly. I want to beg that we should continue to comply with the regulations set for our country and the world.

Femi Adesina blasts Nigerians for not supporting Buhari

In other news, special adviser to President Buhari on media and publicity, Femi Adesina has called Nigerians for not supporting his boss.

Adesina said citizens have not largely applauded Buhari's effort to stop insecurity and foster economic growth in Nigeria.

He made this known via his Facebook page despite fuel scarcity and federal government battle with ASUU.

Media paying less attention to Buhari's achievements - Femi Adesina

Femi, in his Facebook post, also called out the Nigerian media for paying less attention to the major highlights of President Buhari's administration.

He said:

“President Muhammadu Buhari came our way in 2015, promising to secure the country, revive the economy, and fight corruption.

“Rather than encourage him, what some people had been engaged in is sticking a pin into the soft underbelly of the various wars."

Source: Legit.ng