Nigerians have been accused of failing to encourage the efforts put in by President Muhammadu Buhari in governing the nation

The allegation was levelled against citizens and transducers of the president by Femi Adesina, President Buhari's aide

Adesina also alleged that the media is always quick to highlight the failures of the administration but never shines it light on the successes

President Muhammadu Buhari's special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, has said that most Nigerians are not encouraging the president's effort to secure Nigeria, revive the economy, and fight insecurity across states.

In a piece shared on his Facebook page, Adesina said the Nigerian media is also paying less attention to major highlights of President Buhari's administration.

Adesina has called on Nigerians to appreciate the efforts of the president Photo: Aso Rock Villa

The piece was titled, 'The story that didn’t hug the headlines’, and shared by Adesina on Thursday, March 10.

Adesina noted:

“President Muhammadu Buhari came our way in 2015, promising to secure the country, revive the economy, and fight corruption.

“Rather than encourage him, what some people had been engaged in is sticking a pin into the soft underbelly of the various wars. No plaudits. No bravo. No encouragement. He didn’t do this, he didn’t do that, is all they are interested in."

Referring to the Global Terrorism Index 2022 report that was released in the past week, Adesina said the present administration has been recording successes in the fight to curb the insecurity ravaging the country.

For Nigeria to have recorded the second-biggest reduction in deaths in sub-Saharan Africa as reported by the GTI, Adesina said such feat hardly make it to the headlines.

He noted that transducers of the present administration would only prefer and derive joy in criticising the president openly but fail to commend him when there are obvious wins in key sectors of the economy.

The media and its role in the present administration

His words:

“It is something that should hug the headlines, dominate the talk shows, go viral on social media, and be of interest to social commentators. But not a murmur, nor a whisper, as I said earlier.

“As if in a conspiracy of silence, nobody talked about the report. The media didn’t report it, and those that did, superciliously tucked it away in a place where you would need to put on the torchlight before you would see it."

“Now, just imagine that the same report had indicated that there was a spike in Boko Haram killings in Nigeria, with the carnage exceeding that of the previous year by 100 per cent. All hell would have broken loose. It would be the lead headline in most publications."

Source: Legit.ng