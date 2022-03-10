Governor Nasir El-Rufai has made some stunning revelations regarding the controversial exit of Governor Buni as APC's caretaker chairman

The Kaduna state governor said Buni cannot return as the ruling party's acting chairman, adding that it was President Buhari that ordered the Yobe governor's removal

El-Rufai said Buni's successor, Governor Sani Bello of Niger state, has the backing of President Buhari and 19 governors

Kaduna - Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state says his counterpart in Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, can never return as the chairman of the caretaker committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on Channels Television on Wednesday, March 9, Governor El-Rufa’i said Buni, who is currently out of the country, can only return as governor of Yobe state, but not as chairman of the ruling party.

Governor El-Rufai said President Buhari and 19 governors backed Governor Buni's removal as APC caretaker chairman. Photo credits: Nasir El-Rufai, Hon Mai Mala Buni

Source: Facebook

Recall that Governor Sani Bello of Niger state on Monday, March 7, stepped into the office of the caretaker chairman in what many have described as fresh crisis in the ruling party.

According to El-Rufai, the Niger state governor has the backing of President Muhammadu Buhari and 19 governors to replace Buni.

He said:

“Buni is gone, the secretary is gone. Gov. Bello is in charge and he has the backing of President Muhammadu Buhari and 19 governors. Buni can only return as governor of Yobe but never as chairman of our party.”

Buhari ordered Buni's removal, says El-Rufai

Speaking further, Governor El-Rufai said it was President Buhari who gave the order to remove Buni.

He said the ruling party will be "restored" and the national convention will take place as scheduled.

The Kaduna governor accused Buni and "his people" of getting a court order to stop the convention but hide it.

His words:

“President Buhari ordered his removal and this has been implemented. Governor Bello has taken over and things are moving according to plan. Party will be restored, convention will take place as scheduled. 19 governors and their deputies are solidly behind this move. Buni and his people got a court order to stop the convention but hid it.”

2023: El- Rufai reveals the zone expected to produce APC's presidential candidate

Meanwhile, Governor El-Rufai also said the APC's presidential candidate for the 2023 election is expected to come from the southern region of the country.

The Kaduna state governor added that the APC stakeholders in the south are expected to propose an acceptable presidential candidate.

He further explained that the national chairmanship post of the ruling party will be from the northern part of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng