Nigerian political opponents hardly meet to casually have a good time or discuss common goals, especially when they are battling for top positions from which national decisions and policies are made.

So it was rare and somewhat strange when photos of two All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirants, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and Senator Rochas Okorocha surfaced online on Saturday, March 5.

Kalu said he and Okorocha are committed to a common goal of making Nigeria greater (Photo: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu)

Via Facebook on Saturday, Senator Kalu disclosed that he had a meeting with his fellow Ibo man who is equally seeking the highly coveted presidential seat.

The former Abia governor said he received Okorocha at his Abuja home after which they both stepped out to have lunch somewhere in the FCT.

Kalu said he and Okorocha are some of those who are committed to a common purpose of making Nigeria greater.

He wrote:

"This afternoon I received my brother and Senator colleague, Senator Rochas Okorocha in my Abuja residence after which we proceeded for a lunch in town. We remain committed in a common purpose for the greater good of our people."

2023: Group holds rally, endorses Orji Uzor Kalu for president

Meanwhile, a group, Orji Uzor Kalu Southern Team for President 2023 coordinated by Honorable Lui Ndukwe had declared their support for Kalu as the presidential candidate of the APC.

The group expressed confidence that it would be easier for the APC to win the presidential election if Senator Kalu emerged as the party’s standard-bearer in the 2023 presidential election.

Ndukwe, a two-time local government chairman of Oshimili North local government area of Delta state, said:

“Orji Uzor Kalu is young, experienced and a dynamic southerner with the capacity we all yearn for.”

Orji Kalu: HURIWA calls for sanction of Nigerian judges

Recall that a prominent civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has challenged the National Judicial Council, NJC, through the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Mohammed, to sanction Justice Mohammed Idris and other judges for presiding over cases in federal high courts despite their elevation to the Court of Appeal.

In a statement on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, the national coordinator of HURIWA, Emmanuel Onwubiko, said the CJN and the NJC should immediately recommend punishment for Idris over the “malicious prosecution” of Kalu.

