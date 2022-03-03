The minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, has opened up on running for president in 2023

Responding, Ngige said he is still making consultations before making his decision after being asked to contest

According to the labour minister, he is very qualified to be president of Nigeria despite calls for a president of Igbo extraction

Ahed of the 2023 presidential election, Senator Chris Ngige, the minister of labour and employment says he was “seriously consulting” to run for president next year.

Ngige, made the remark during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, March 3.

Chris Ngige has said he is still consulting whether or not to join the presidential race ahead of the 2023.

The minister when asked if he would run for president said he do some consultation and speak to his constituents in April, during Easter.

While noing that he is currently doing his consultations, Ngige said Minister he was “qualified” to be president

Although he is yet to inform President Muhammadu Buhari, the former governor explained that some Nigerians, including his contituentsand a former Inspector-General of Police, have asked him to run.

He went on to note that amid speculations of a southeast presidency, Ngige said he wasn’t running based on regional sentiments.

He said:

“If I’m going to run, I won’t run because I’m Igbo." “I will run as Chris Nwabueze Ngige, a Nigerian citizen, from the South-East of Nigeria, precisely Anambra State, and from a local government called Idemilli South and a town called Alor.

“I am not going to wear a toga of Igbo President. I’m of Igbo extraction but very qualified to be President of Nigeria.”

