It might be said that Adam's Oshiomhole's senatorial ambition is dead on arrival for stakeholders in Edo state

In fact, elders and leaders from Owan and Akoko-Edo LGA have warned the APC former chairman to drop his aspiration

The natives stated that if they cannot allow another senator from Etsako when the seat should be rotated to another LGA

Owan and Akoko-Edo LGA, Edo - Plans by Adams Oshiomhole to emerge as a senator representing the Edo North district have met serious opposition from some leaders and elders of Owan and Akoko-Edo local government area of the state.

The leaders on the platform of a coalition organisation noted that they recognise the former All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader as a prominent figure and for this reason, he must not get himself involved in a selfish agenda, Vanguard reports.

The elders said Oshiomhole will want to retain the senatorial seat for a lifetime if given the chance (Photo: All Progressives Congress)

The coalition expressed concern that it will be a sharp departure from what is acceptable for Oshiomhole who is regarded as a selfless leader to try to alter an existing zoning arrangement only to further a personal interest.

They noted that as a kingmaker, the former Edo governor doesn't need to become king since he has made his mark in the state and that the result of the last governorship poll should make him know where he stands.

Fearing that if given the chance Oshiomhole will want to remain in the Senate for a lifetime, the leaders and elders warned that should he insist on his senatorial ambition, they will use their PVCs to embarrass him.

The people's position is that "If the incumbent Senator Alimikhena must go, then the alternative naturally, cannot be another Etsako senator".

In an open letter, the national coordinators of the group, Victor Umoru and Henry Ijegba, representing Akoko-Edo and Owan, said:

“Kingmakers don’t struggle to become kings. Oshiomhole should be proud that he was able to produce a performing senator like Francis Alimikhena. The incumbent senator was the saving grace of Edo North in the last governorship election.

“All Progressives Congress, APC, would have collapsed since the 2020 election if not for the goodwill of Alimikhena. If we must remove him, then we demand explanation why an Etsako man should also replace him.

“The people of Owan and Akoko -Edo are part of Edo North and if Oshiomhole joins the senatorial race, both Owan and Akoko-Edo, irrespective of political parties, will use our PVC to embarrass him. It is safe to queue behind the incumbent Senator, who is seeking a third and last term than to endure Oshiomhole, who may seek to remain in the Senate for a lifetime as a political retirement home like other former governors..."

