Koboko Master has blamed the atmosphere in Nigeria for the high number of Nigerian students studying abroad

The popular comedian made this known while reacting to the situation of Nigerian students in Ukraine in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng

He added that African leaders making utterances that Russia should withdraw their troops have no capacity to make Russia reverse their decisions

Nigerian comedian and sports analyst, Gbadamasi Benard, popularly known as Koboko Master, has blamed the atmosphere in Nigeria for the high number of Nigerian students studying outside the country.

Doctor Kobo, as he is fondly called was reacting to the situation of Nigerian students in Ukraine in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng.

According to him, the situation in Ukraine is a big lesson to African leaders only if they will take their time to look at the bright side of it.

He said that African leaders making utterances that Russia should withdraw their troops have no capacity to make Russia reverse their decisions, but opined that the calls from African leaders are simply to ensure that they are part of the trend of global condemnations greeting the invasion of Ukraine.

Nigerian students still trapped in Ukraine

Recall that amid the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, some Nigerians have lamented over the plight of the country’s citizens who have been trapped in the European country.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng recalls that some of the students in Ukraine have raised the alarm over their predicament, seeking government assistance for a quick evacuation.

Up until Tuesday morning, the students are still in Ukraine where Russia has continued to carry out its military campaign.

But Koboko Master said:

“And another reason is that we are all calling for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine because of African students in the country. From the available record, over 4000 Nigerians are studying in Ukraine while about 2000 students from Ghana are in the country. I don’t know about other African countries. This tells you that our educational system is at its lowest ebb. If not, why do you think Nigerians will abandon their own country to study outside the country?”

Koboko Master advocated for a better Nigeria where education can be made a priority, and Nigeria where everyone can be proud of.

He said:

“We must build a Nigeria for Nigerians. Look at the situation right now. People normally get their selves to the borders between Poland and Ukraine and we hear that they are deliberately not allowing teh blacks to cross over to Poland. Even in the face of war, racism is still being practiced. And who is at the receiving end? Black people. Who is at the receiving end? Africa. Who is at the receiving end? Nigeria.”

According to Koboko Master, the development is a wake-up call for African and Nigerian political leaders.

Agreeing that there is greed in everyman, he said African leaders cannot be so greedy that people who elected them into offices should be discarded without any aorta of concern for their growth and wellbeing.

He said:

“If everybody dies, who would you govern? Who would you lead over? If the Ukraine and Russian war come to an end, I expect African leaders and our Nigerian politicians to understand that having dual citizenship is not good enough.

“ Today, Nigeria is not fighting with Russia, but even if you have obtained a dual citizenship for Ukraine, today it won’t be safe for you. Today some of our people in Ukraine are wishing that they are in Nigeria. So we must build a Nigeria for Nigerians. A Nigeria that Nigerians can be proud of; a Nigeria that wherever Nigerians travel to, they will be eager to return. Our educational system must be enhanced and harnessed in a way that even other nations can come down to study,” Koboko said painfully."

Speaking further on the alleged bastardized educational system in the country, Koboko Master said, if the system was not extremely bad, people, including politicians won’t be sending their wards outside the country to study, converting Naira to pounds and dollars for the purpose.

He lamented that the same students who were sent outside the country with hard-earned money are now at the mercy of ‘missiles and rockets.’

He said:

“It’s sad that our people who left the country for modern education are out there running helter-skelter just to survive, meanwhile we have an educational system here. That is why a Nigerian graduate will have to take another course abroad before he becomes employable. It’s sad and pathetic. Let African leaders see this as a wake-up call and build Africa for Africans.”

Nigeria has only $60 million left in its excess crude account

Meanwhile, It is almost game over for Nigeria and one big withdrawal from the excess crude account could see it drop to an unredeemable state.

According to reports, Nigeria excess crude account has dropped significantly to just over $72 million.

Even with oil trading above the expected price, Nigeria cannot save its oil revenue for which the ECA is created.

Source: Legit.ng