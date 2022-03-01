Some of the Nigerians who are trapped over the crisis between Russia and Ukraine are not willing to return to the country.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, disclosed this when he met with Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Monday.

He said: “We hope to start evacuation hopefully Wednesday although some do not want to come back. We are doing everything possible to ensure that come Wednesday we will dispatch planes for evaluation.”

A few hours after the war began on Thursday, some Ukraine-based Nigerians told Daily Trust via telephone that they knew those who were unwilling to return to Nigeria.

Treasure Chinenye Bellgam, a medical student in Kiev, said the government’s gesture is good but, “I am a believer in Christ Jesus and I have to ask God for direction whether to return to Nigeria or not.”

“Most Nigerians who are here on hustle are not willing to leave, they prefer to die here. It’s like after God has lifted you one step higher you want to go two steps backward, it’s like being demoted.

“But you need a lot of humility to go back to Nigeria because some people sold lands, cars, and the rest to come here and they have amazing stories.”

At Monday’s meeting, Onyema told Gbajabiamila that Nigerians who were taking refuge in the neighbouring countries were been given accommodation and feeding pending their evacuation.

Source: Legit.ng