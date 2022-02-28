Some Nigerians in Ukraine are having one of their worst times ever since their stay in the European nation

Confirmed sources close to the presidency have it that some Ukrainian policemen are stopping Nigerians from leaving the country

Added to this, it has also been claimed that some Nigerian students are denied entry into Polish borders

The presidency has frowned at the treatment of some Nigerians in Ukraine by security officials in the European nations.

In a press statement released by Garba Shehu, the presidency disclosed that some citizens are barred by policemen from leaving the country which has been invaded by Russia.

The presidency said such reports are unfortunate (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

Source: Facebook

Shehu in the statement seen by Channels TV described the incidents which came with viral video evidence on social media as very unfortunate.

He noted that from reliable sources the presidency has information that Ukrainian policemen are stopping Nigerians from boarding buses to Polish borders.

The presidential media aide stated that in one of the updates, it was noted that one Nigerian woman with her baby was forced to give up her seat in a vehicle for another person.

The statement read:

“From video evidence, first-hand reports, and from those in contact with their wards and/or Nigerian consular officials there have been unfortunate reports of Ukrainian police and security personnel refusing to allow Nigerians to board buses and trains heading towards the Ukraine-Poland border.

"In one video widely circulating on social media, a Nigerian mother with her young baby was filmed being physically forced to give up her seat to another person.

"There are also separate reports of Polish officials simply refusing Nigerian citizens’ entry into Poland from Ukraine.

"One group of Nigerian students having been repeatedly refused entry into Poland have concluded they have no choice but to travel again across Ukraine and attempt to exit the country via the border with Hungary."

The full statement was shared by another presidential media aide, Buhari Sallau, on Facebook.

Ukraine: Great news as FG secures visa-free access for Nigerians to escape destinations

Earlier, the governments of Romania and Hungary had approved visa-free access to all Nigerians coming from Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

This good news was made public by the federal government through the ministry of foreign affairs in a statement on Sunday, February 27.

In the statement signed by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, Nigerians in Ukraine were advised to flee to the Hungarian Zahony border and Romanian Suceava, Tulcea, Satu Mare County, and Maramures borders.

Source: Legit.ng