At least nine civilians have been killed by Russian rocket attacks Monday in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. The mayor said this includes the deaths of three children.

"Today we had a very difficult day. It showed us that it's not just a war, this is a massacre of Ukrainian people," he said on his Telegram account.

"The missiles hit residential buildings, killing and injuring peaceful civilians. Kharkiv has not seen such damage for a very long time. And this is horrible," he said.

Terekhov said four people came out of shelter to get some water and were killed.

A family of two adults and three children were burned alive in their car, he said. Another 37 people were injured.

Ukrainian Ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, left today’s meeting with US House members of the Ukrainian caucus feeling that they were on “the same page,” with the House.

Asked what more the United States can do, Markarova emphasized Ukraine’s need for more weapons and the continuation of sanctions against Russia. “We work actively with the administration, the President, and also with Congress on getting more weapons, so we need more weapons,” she told reporters. “And we are not asking anyone to fight for us, we are defending our country ourselves. But we need all the support that all civilized world can give us to actually continue effectively fighting, and also sanctions," she said.

She added, “We believe Russia, which is now acting like Naz Germany in WWII, essentially killing innocent civilians — today they shot into a again into not only residential areas but also the orphanages and schools and kindergartens, horrible — they have to pay the price. They have to be isolated.”

Source: Legit.ng