Abeokuta, Ogun state - Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria's former vice president paid a visit to ex-President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo at his penthouse residence in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

Atiku who made this known in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Saturday, February 26, said it was delightful seeing his former boss. He was Obasanjo’s Vice during his reign between 1999 and 2007.

Atiku Abubakar visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun state. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

According to the 2019 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate the visit was a courtesy visit at his Abeokuta residence.

While the former VP did not share details of the visit, it may not be unconnected to the PDP chieftain's 2023 presidential ambition. He also vied for the presidential seat in 2007, 2011 and 2019.

Atiku arrived at the penthouse residence located within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, around 10am and went straight into a closed door meeting.

Although the former Vice President has not officially declared his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election, he has commenced consultation.

